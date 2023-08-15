Electric-assist Manul 4x4 Handquad lets wheelchair users hit the trails

Pedal-pounding mountain bikers shouldn't get to have all the fun. The Manul 4x4 Handquad is designed to bring a similar multi-terrain riding experience to wheelchair users, with an assistive boost from an electric motor.

Being developed by German mobility company Tretzeug Gmbh, the Handquad does indeed feature a 4-wheel-drive hand-cranked drivetrain. It can be shifted between a total of 24 gears via a mid-mount Pinion gearbox/motor combo.

The latter unit's 250-watt motor delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque, boosting the rider's pedaling power up to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). That motor is powered by a 36V/~20-Ah lithium battery. Range has yet to be determined, although whatever it turns out to be, it can be doubled by opting for a second battery.

The Manul 4x4 Handquad's 250-watt motor delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque Tretzeug

It should be noted that the Handquad is also aimed at more "civilized" around-town use. Buyers can therefore choose between either a 16 x 4.0-inch (off-road) or a 16 x 2.0-inch (touring) wheelset.

An articulated chromoly-steel frame helps keep the tires in touch with uneven ground. Stopping power is provided by front and rear Avid BB7 mechanical disc brakes. With its standard single battery included, the vehicle should ultimately tip the scales at around 40 to 45 kg (88 to 99 lb).

The rider can carry their wheelchair on the back of the vehicle Tretzeug

Tretzeug tells us the Manul 4x4 Handquad ought to be be available for preorder soon, priced at approximately €16,000 (about US$17,447). It should ship to buyers next spring (Northern Hemisphere).

In the meantime you can watch it in action, in the video below.

DAS Handquad Manul® 4x4 unterwegs in den bayrischen Alpen

Source: Tretzeug

