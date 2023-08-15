© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Electric-assist Manul 4x4 Handquad lets wheelchair users hit the trails

By Ben Coxworth
August 15, 2023
Electric-assist Manul 4x4 Handquad lets wheelchair users hit the trails
The Manul 4x4 Handquad should ultimately sell for around €16,000 (about US$17,447)
The Manul 4x4 Handquad should ultimately sell for around €16,000 (about US$17,447)
View 6 Images
The Manul 4x4 Handquad can reportedly be loaded into the back of a vehicle by a single rider
1/6
The Manul 4x4 Handquad can reportedly be loaded into the back of a vehicle by a single rider
Battery range has yet to be determined, although whatever it turns out to be, it can be doubled by opting for a second battery
2/6
Battery range has yet to be determined, although whatever it turns out to be, it can be doubled by opting for a second battery
The Manul 4x4 Handquad should ultimately sell for around €16,000 (about US$17,447)
3/6
The Manul 4x4 Handquad should ultimately sell for around €16,000 (about US$17,447)
The rider can carry their wheelchair on the back of the vehicle
4/6
The rider can carry their wheelchair on the back of the vehicle
The Manul 4x4 Handquad's 250-watt motor delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque
5/6
The Manul 4x4 Handquad's 250-watt motor delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque
An articulated chromoly-steel frame helps keep the tires in touch with uneven ground
6/6
An articulated chromoly-steel frame helps keep the tires in touch with uneven ground
View gallery - 6 images

Pedal-pounding mountain bikers shouldn't get to have all the fun. The Manul 4x4 Handquad is designed to bring a similar multi-terrain riding experience to wheelchair users, with an assistive boost from an electric motor.

Being developed by German mobility company Tretzeug Gmbh, the Handquad does indeed feature a 4-wheel-drive hand-cranked drivetrain. It can be shifted between a total of 24 gears via a mid-mount Pinion gearbox/motor combo.

The latter unit's 250-watt motor delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque, boosting the rider's pedaling power up to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). That motor is powered by a 36V/~20-Ah lithium battery. Range has yet to be determined, although whatever it turns out to be, it can be doubled by opting for a second battery.

The Manul 4x4 Handquad's 250-watt motor delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque
The Manul 4x4 Handquad's 250-watt motor delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque

It should be noted that the Handquad is also aimed at more "civilized" around-town use. Buyers can therefore choose between either a 16 x 4.0-inch (off-road) or a 16 x 2.0-inch (touring) wheelset.

An articulated chromoly-steel frame helps keep the tires in touch with uneven ground. Stopping power is provided by front and rear Avid BB7 mechanical disc brakes. With its standard single battery included, the vehicle should ultimately tip the scales at around 40 to 45 kg (88 to 99 lb).

The rider can carry their wheelchair on the back of the vehicle
The rider can carry their wheelchair on the back of the vehicle

Tretzeug tells us the Manul 4x4 Handquad ought to be be available for preorder soon, priced at approximately €16,000 (about US$17,447). It should ship to buyers next spring (Northern Hemisphere).

In the meantime you can watch it in action, in the video below.

DAS Handquad Manul® 4x4 unterwegs in den bayrischen Alpen

Source: Tretzeug

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

OutdoorsQuadbikesDisabilityOff-road
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!