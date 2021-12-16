Mink teardrop remains the quaintest camper pod in the Nordic world

It's been nearly four years since we first covered Mink Campers, but the stylish, little Icelandic-born teardrop trailer still has the ability to draw in one's complete attention, even when photographed against the superlative backdrops of the Land of Fire and Ice.

The original Mink has evolved into the Mink 2.0, adding a few new lines and features to its vibrant, photogenic design as it rambles its way through mainland Europe and beyond.

Back in 2018 when we last looked at Mink, the company was just scratching its way to a foothold in Iceland ahead of a planned expansion to Continental Europe. We were quite happy to see the effects of that expansion when we caught a look at the latest version of Mink's four-season teardrop during this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, which simultaneously gave the company a presence at the world's largest camper show and in Europe's largest RV market of Germany.

After looking into it, we found out that Mink has established dealers in many European markets, stretching its network from the UK, to Scandinavia, to Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and all the way eastward to Lithuania, among others.

The Mink trailer at Düsseldorf looked a little different than we remembered, and that's because it was the newer Mink 2.0, not the original trailer Mink was selling back in 2018. Mink evolved the 2.0 rather quickly, initially launching it in 2019. The 2.0 is still every bit the unique (and canary yellow) adventure pod the original was but with a revised shape and a few new features to go along with it.

The original Mink trailer had a curvy, bean-like shape to it, following the general teardrop blueprint with a dramatically arched roof dropping down into a flat base. The 2.0, however, has a flatter roofline that meets the up-curving base at a flat rear fascia, the rear lights popping out off the corners. It takes on the look of a different style of teardrop, one that was sculpted by wind or water into a lower, more symmetrical shape.

The Mink 2.0 follows the new Land Rover Defender through gorgeous Northern territory Mink Campers

Getting down to the measuring tape, the Mink 2.0 body stretches an extra 4.3 in (11 cm) longer than the original, bringing total body length to 111 in (281 cm). The extra length shines through in a longer, sleeker appearance, while the straighter lines and squarer rear corners add enough strength to give it a more convincing presence as an all-terrain, all-season trailer built for the harsh conditions of Iceland, Scandinavia and beyond. The 2.0 measures 13.5 ft (4.1 m) in total length, once you account for the exposed front of the AL-KO galvanized steel chassis below, and has a base weight of 1,150 lb (520 kg).

The 2.0's shape makes the rear galley space feel more like a sedan trunk, less like the full SUV-style tailgate you get on most teardrops, including the original Mink. As a result, Mink hollows out a lower kitchen anchored by a wide countertop. Individual cut-outs on that counter remove for access to the 36-L illuminated ice chest and storage space in which campers can stash the available portable single-burner stove. Dry food, utensils and other kitchen provisions can be stored away in the series of large and small bins on the upper shelves.

Prepping a snack in the Mink 2.0 galley Mink Campers

The 2.0 evolution has been kind to the interior, which incorporates new touches such as wood-style door and edge trim and felt storage pockets. A 55 x 20-in (140 x 50-cm) suspended bunk bed joins the primary 55 x 79-in (140 x 200-cm) memory foam double mattress in sleeping two adults and a small child, and a padded backrest makes sitting up on the main bed more comfortable. When not needed as a bed, the bunk can be used as a storage shelf. The flat roofline appears to make the skylight view of the clouds, tree canopy or stars even more impressive than before.

The large skylight appears to offer an even clearer view on the flatter roofline of the 2.0 camper Mink Campers

Mink credits its thick-walled, frameless "Solid Shell" ABS body construction and 20-mm thermal insulation package with delivering hardy, four-season capability worthy of Nordic winters. The available diesel heater works with Mink's AirFlow ventilation design to get heat flowing underneath the main mattress, as well as through the open air of the main cabin.

The Mink 2.0's 70-Ah battery powers interior LED lighting and keeps the 220-V, 12-V and USB outlets live and ready to power up appliances and devices. As with the original Mink, there's no sign of onboard water storage, so campers will have to bring their own water along, perhaps in a versatile, new Scandinavian-born canister.

The Mink 2.0 starts at €15,360 (approx. US$17,375), not too far a cry from the €14,000 price of the 2018 Mink 1.0. The heater, which seems quite important for many of Mink's advertised use cases, tacks on €1,390 to that invoice. Other options include a roof-mounted solar panel, Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker, bedding, and complete dining and cutlery sets.

In search of the most idyllic campsite on Earth ... Mink Campers

While Mink's dealership network reaches much of Europe, and even Taiwan and South Korea, it still has not made it to North America. However, both its website and social media continue to emphasize plans to launch there in the future. The Mink 2.0 would certainly be a welcome addition to the American teardrop market.

