Mink Campers boosts its bold Icelandic teardrop to pure electric power

Teardrop trailers rank right up there with VW T1 pop-up camper vans as the most timeless, iconic designs in RV history. And even in such a revered category, Iceland's Mink Campers manages to pop out amidst the rest of the pack with its simple but colorful spin on classic teardrop styling. Now the company has made an eco-friendly way of touring the Land of Fire & Ice (and beyond) even greener, launching the Mink-E with a unique look and an all-electric amenity set that requires no gas.

Given its curvy, streamlined teardrop shape and tiny packaging, the 13.5-foot (4.1-m), 1,150-lb (520-kg) Mink 2.0 is already one of the more efficient, fuel-frugal options out there. The new Mink-E steps it up from there, becoming Mink's lightest camper to date with a weight just under 1,125 lb (510 kg). It's a great choice for use with an all-electric tow vehicle or small ICE car.

The Mink-E rides on an AL-KO galvanized steel chassis Mink Campers

The Mink-E still utilizes the same fused ABS plastic construction with 1.2-in-thick (30-mm) walls included within the frame-less "Solid Shell Structure." Its 19-mm Armaflex insulation and heater-fed AirFlow ventilation system provide warmth enough for sub-freezing Icelandic camping, plus cool, continuous airflow in warmer months. Mink has put an emphasis on recyclable materials, saying that about 25% of the trailer's content is recyclable.

While the construction is the same, the Mink-E hits the eye quite differently thanks to its icy new look. In place of the bright yellow of the past, Mink has gone with what we'd call "electric" blue surrounds against the gray walls and roof. Even in a land of deep blue waters and blue-streaked ice, the Mink-E is sure to stand out in photos.

The Mink-E roof puts a solar panel next to Mink's signature skylight to support its all-electric power setup Mink Campers

Adding to the latest edition's EV friendliness, Mink has replaced the diesel and gas appliances used on its other trailers with an all-electric amenity set powered by the onboard battery and integrated solar charging. It didn't have to work too hard to do so, as its trailers have always used a simple, efficient galley, which now combines a 36-L ice chest sunken below the countertop and portable gas stove. Mink has merely swapped in an induction cooker for the stove and an electric heater in place of the diesel Webasto. An exterior charging port lets owners plug in directly for recharge.

Beyond that, the Mink-E remains much the same as the 2.0, featuring round doors and windows and a large overhead skylight carved into its distinctive teardrop body. The simple kitchen is located under the tailgate, and the cabin is based around an RV queen-size mattress. A cot-style bunk mounts to the walls for use as a solo child's bed and/or storage shelf, and a padded backrest makes sitting up more comfortable.

Getting a feel for the potential of the skylight and those big, round doors Mink Campers

The Mink-E seems very much in line with Mink's (and Iceland's) adventurous exploratory spirit and respectful, low-impact ethos. It launches today at a base price of £25,328 (approx. US$30,800), a £3.3K premium over the latest £21,995 (US$26,750) pricing of the standard Mink 2.0. Mink will show the "E" in public for the first time at the Motorhome & Caravan Show in Birmingham, UK later this month. We'll look to grab a spec sheet to fill in more details, particularly battery size/type and Euro pricing, ahead or at the time of the public premiere.

Source: Mink Campers

