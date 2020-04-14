Ultralight Nitecore carbon fiber charger keeps trail runners charged

Known for small, powerful lighting solutions, Nitecore turns attention to a different breed of ultralight portable gadget. Billed as the world's lightest, smallest 10,000-mAh mobile power solution, the new NB10000 charging brick keeps iPhones powered through 100-mile (161-km) ultramarathons. Its thin, lightweight carbon fiber construction fits inside the runner's jersey and won't weigh him or her down.

The NB10000 has been designed to meet the needs of the fastest, lightest travelers out there — trail runners, a group that typically has very little pocket space, if any, and doesn't want to be held down by superfluous weight. Thanks to the carbon fiber frame surrounding the lithium-polymer battery cells, the NB10000 weighs a mere 5.3 oz (150 g), packing 257 mWh of capacity per gram – that's a total of 38.5 Wh. The carbon fiber also brings strength, impact resistance and tear resistance to hold up to outdoor use. An IPX5 design keeps it safe through rain and snow.

Designed for trail runners, the Nitecore NB10000 slides into a small jersey or shorts pocket Nitecore

Whether used to keep one of Nitecore's flashlights or headlamps shining or to power a GPS, smartphone or headphones, the NB10000 keeps things powered up during long, rigorous 100 mile/100 km trail runs. It can charge an iPhone 11 three times, a Huawei P30 two times or a Nitecore NU32 headlamp 5.5 times.

The NB10000 measures 4.8 x 2.3 x 0.4 in (12 x 6 x 1 cm). Its USB-A output and USB-C input/output are integrated into the upper edge, where owners will also find blue lights that indicate power and charge status.

The new NB10000 charger weighs in around 5.3 oz Nitecore

Beyond trail runners, the NB10000 looks like an attractive option for backpackers, cyclists, travellers and others who need to keep gadgets running on the go. It will be available in the coming weeks for a price around US$55.

Source: Nitecore