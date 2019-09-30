Ooni Karu portable oven makes crispy pizzas in one minute

There's quite a demand for innovative grills and ovens that take campsite cuisine to new levels, but few claim to pack as much punch as the new wood-fired oven from Ooni. The company’s latest pizza cooker is designed with a real emphasis on cranking up the heat, so much so it can apparently cook an authentic pizza in just 60 seconds.

Ooni has been making outdoor ovens powered by gas and wood since 2012, with a focus on allowing people to enjoy the scenery between bites of perfectly cooked pizza pie. The newly launched Ooni Karu can accommodate wood, charcoal and gas as fuel sources, allowing for some real flexibility when meal time hits.

The oven is made from ceramic fiber-insulated stainless steel and features a thick, 15-mm (0.6-in) stone baking board along with a perforated fuel grate for optimal air flow. This design apparently makes for excellent insulation and heat retention, allowing the Ooni Karu to reach scorching temperatures of 932° F (500° C) within 15 minutes.

According to the company, from there a pizza can apparently be ready just a minute later, while it can also be used to cook up wood-fired meats, fish and vegetables. If natural fuel sources are running low, users can also cook with propane by adding an optional gas burner attachment, while an adjustable air vent allows finer control over the internal temperatures.

With a total weight of 26 lb (12 kg), the Ooni Karu mightn’t be the most manageable of portable pizza ovens, but its portability claims are helped along by a detachable chimney that slots inside the body during transport, along with its folding legs.

Ooni is currently in the midst of an crowdfunding campaign for the Karu oven, having amassed around US$700,000 from backers at the time of writing. Pledges start at $280 with shipping slated for March 2020 if the campaign runs as planned. The gas burner attachment will need to be purchased separately from the company's website, with current models starting at $85.

Check out the pitch video for the Ooni Karu below.

Source: Ooni