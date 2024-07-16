Orioners Z1 crams two blades and 11 other tools into one ti-bodied package

Why stuff 13 tools into your pocket if you can just carry one tool with 13 functions? That's the thinking behind the Orioners Z1 titanium multitool, which is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

First of all, as is the case with most of the multitools hitting crowdfunding platforms these days, you have to take the claimed number of functions with a grain of salt. For instance, do straight-edge rulers on opposite sides of the device – one in millimeters and one in inches – really count as two tools? You get the idea.

In any case, along with those rulers, the Z1 additionally features a fold-out knife with a replaceable carbon steel scalpel blade, a fold-out "saw" with a carbon steel serrated blade, plus a 4-mm magnetic bit driver that works with four included steel screwdriver bits (or with any other 4-mm screwdriver bits you throw its way).

The Z1 can be used as a T-handle magnetic-socket screwdriver Orioners

The Z1 can also be utilized to drive a total of 10 sizes of hex nut bits, via five holes of different sizes on one side of the device and another five on the other side. It additionally packs a pry bar/window-glass breaker, bottle opener/nail puller, spoke wrench, and a spring mechanism that allows it to be hung from belt loops, backpack straps or whatnot like a carabiner.

The Z1 measures 12 cm long by 2.4 cm wide (4.7 by 0.9 in) and weighs a claimed 76.2 g (2.9 oz) Orioners

Finally, there is the feature which many multitools have, but that will likely never be used by most people … the slots for user-supplied vials of glowing (and slightly radioactive) tritium. In this case, those slots are on just one side of the tool, so they won't help users find the thing in the dark if it's lying with that side facing down.

Assuming the Orioners Z1 reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you one. The planned retail price is $89.

Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

Orioners Z1: 13 in 1 EDC

Source: Kickstarter

