Adaptable case-padding system gives you a custom fit every time

By Ben Coxworth
April 26, 2025
The Re-Set system is available in three sizes for three existing Pelican cases, with plans for more to follow
A close look at the system's pegs and grid
Each kit actually consists of two to three grids, depending on the case size
Setting the system up for each use reportedly takes just a few minutes
It's nice to have a protective case with custom foam cutouts for your specific bits of gear, but that sliced-up foam isn't gonna be much good for protecting anything else. That's where Pelican's Re-Set padding system comes in, as it can be altered for each individual use.

First of all, Pelican Re-Set isn't a case, in and of itself.

It's an insert designed for use with the company's existing 1700, 1720 and 1750 watertight, crushproof, dustproof, polypropylene protective cases. They're all classified as "long cases," measuring 38, 44.5 and 54 inches in length (965, 1,130 and 1,372 mm), respectively.

Each model comes with an optional slab of polyurethane foam padding. It lies in the bottom of the case and can be cut to different sizes and shapes by the user, in order to permanently fit a given payload. Re-Set replaces that slab.

A close look at the system's pegs and grid
A close look at the system's pegs and grid

At the heart of the system is a plastic grid – actually two to three grids per case – that goes in the bottom of the case, suspended slightly above it by short plastic legs (aka standoffs). Occupying each little square in the grid is a high-density foam peg.

Those pegs can be pushed part-way down into the space below the grid simply by pressing on them with your hand, thereby allowing you to create a cavity in whatever size and shape you wish. To reset the Re-Set, you just take the grid out and push the depressed pegs back up.

According to Pelican, each peg fits firmly enough in its square that it should be good for hundreds of uses. When it does start to get loose, it can be pulled out, flipped around, then used hundreds of times more.

Setting the system up for each use reportedly takes just a few minutes
Setting the system up for each use reportedly takes just a few minutes

Pelican Re-Set is available now, with prices ranging from US$169.95 to $229.95 for the three case sizes. The cases themselves sell separately for $319.95 to $344.95. This brings the total price – for people who don't already own a case – into the $489.90 to $574.90 range.

The system is demonstrated in the following video.

Pelican Unlocked: Re-Set Interior Case System

Source: Pelican via GearJunkie

