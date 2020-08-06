© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Pentax binoculars are an optical multitool for inquisitive eyes

By C.C. Weiss
August 06, 2020
Pentax binoculars are an optic...
Share the view by breaking the VD 4x20 WP into two monoculars
Share the view by breaking the VD 4x20 WP into two monoculars
View 4 Images
The versatile VD 4x20 WP is the headliner of the new Pentax V-Series of sport optics
1/4
The versatile VD 4x20 WP is the headliner of the new Pentax V-Series of sport optics
Split the binoculars apart, attach the two scopes together and you have a telescope that multiplies the magnification
2/4
Split the binoculars apart, attach the two scopes together and you have a telescope that multiplies the magnification
Share the view by breaking the VD 4x20 WP into two monoculars
3/4
Share the view by breaking the VD 4x20 WP into two monoculars
Ricoh bills the Pentax VD 4x20 WP as the world’s first “three-in-one” binocular product
4/4
Ricoh bills the Pentax VD 4x20 WP as the world’s first “three-in-one” binocular product
View gallery - 4 images

Ricoh Imaging this week launched the Pentax V sport optics series, which will include both binoculars and monoculars. In fact, with its first product, it already includes both. The all-new Pentax VD 4x20 WP is an innovative multifunctional optical tool that looks like an unassuming pair of binoculars out of the box but splits apart to increase viewing versatility. Share with a friend or fasten the two scopes together to increase magnification.

Ricoh bills the Pentax VD 4x20 WP as the world’s first “three-in-one” binocular product
Ricoh bills the Pentax VD 4x20 WP as the world’s first “three-in-one” binocular product

Ricoh calls the Pentax VD 4x20 WP the world's first three-in-one binocular product. The weather-resistant binoculars strap around the owner's neck and surround his or her eyes with 4x magnification. But whereas the average pair of binoculars would stop there, that's just the beginning for the 4x20. With a quick pull, the two barrels separate into individual 4x monoculars. This should prove a better way to share a fleeting view than having the person standing next to you lean in to look through the binoculars still strapped around your neck. That neck strap splits apart into hand straps for each monocular.

The VD 4x20 WP should also be helpful for a parent pointing something out to two children, eliminating the inevitable bickering over who gets the binoculars first. And if there's no one around to share with, the two monoculars can stack into a longer telescope for 16x magnification.

Split the binoculars apart, attach the two scopes together and you have a telescope that multiplies the magnification
Split the binoculars apart, attach the two scopes together and you have a telescope that multiplies the magnification

Ricoh builds the new Pentax V-Series, which also includes the VM 6x21 WP handheld monocular at launch, for durable, multipurpose outdoor use, recommending the VD 4x20 WP for activities like sightseeing, outdoor sporting events and concerts. The 5.3-oz (150-g) binoculars have a waterproof construction and can be used in the rain and rinsed clean.

The $249 Pentax VD 4x20 WP is available for preorder now and will officially launch in September.

The short clip below shows the Pentax multitool in action.

PENTAX VD 4x20 WP

Source: Ricoh

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

OutdoorsOpticsBinocularsTelescopePentax RicohRicohMulti-ToolsMulti-functional
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More