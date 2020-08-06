Pentax binoculars are an optical multitool for inquisitive eyes

Ricoh Imaging this week launched the Pentax V sport optics series, which will include both binoculars and monoculars. In fact, with its first product, it already includes both. The all-new Pentax VD 4x20 WP is an innovative multifunctional optical tool that looks like an unassuming pair of binoculars out of the box but splits apart to increase viewing versatility. Share with a friend or fasten the two scopes together to increase magnification.

Ricoh bills the Pentax VD 4x20 WP as the world’s first “three-in-one” binocular product Ricoh Americas Imaging Corp

Ricoh calls the Pentax VD 4x20 WP the world's first three-in-one binocular product. The weather-resistant binoculars strap around the owner's neck and surround his or her eyes with 4x magnification. But whereas the average pair of binoculars would stop there, that's just the beginning for the 4x20. With a quick pull, the two barrels separate into individual 4x monoculars. This should prove a better way to share a fleeting view than having the person standing next to you lean in to look through the binoculars still strapped around your neck. That neck strap splits apart into hand straps for each monocular.

The VD 4x20 WP should also be helpful for a parent pointing something out to two children, eliminating the inevitable bickering over who gets the binoculars first. And if there's no one around to share with, the two monoculars can stack into a longer telescope for 16x magnification.

Split the binoculars apart, attach the two scopes together and you have a telescope that multiplies the magnification Ricoh Imaging Americas Corp

Ricoh builds the new Pentax V-Series, which also includes the VM 6x21 WP handheld monocular at launch, for durable, multipurpose outdoor use, recommending the VD 4x20 WP for activities like sightseeing, outdoor sporting events and concerts. The 5.3-oz (150-g) binoculars have a waterproof construction and can be used in the rain and rinsed clean.

The $249 Pentax VD 4x20 WP is available for preorder now and will officially launch in September.

The short clip below shows the Pentax multitool in action.

PENTAX VD 4x20 WP

Source: Ricoh