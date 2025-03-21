Steel folding-ruler multitool packs a pencil, caliper, pry bar and more

If the response to our article on the Tiruler is anything to go by, there's a lot of interest in folding-ruler multitools. The Pivot X is the latest to hit Kickstarter, boasting seven handy features in one CNC-machined stainless steel package.

So first of all, yes, the Pivot X is a ruler.

When folded up, it can be used to measure items or draw lines up to 7 cm (2.8 inches) in length. Extending its fold-out arm boosts that figure to 12 cm (4.7 in). And while there are numerical markings engraved on its beveled edge, it's important to note that they're in metric only.

The part of the Pivot X which the arm is connected to can also slide along the main device's body length-wise, allowing it to serve as a 4-cm (1.6-in) measuring caliper.

With its arm folded all the way out, the Pivot X has a total measuring/line-drawing length of 12 cm, plus its measuring caliper (black scale in photo) can be utilized Pivot X

And should you need to jot anything down – or draw any lines – a magnetized slot in the arm houses an included graphite-tipped "everlasting pencil." When the arm is folded down, the pencil can't be accidentally knocked out.

One end of the Pivot X's main body incorporates a bottle opener, keyring hole, and a combination pry bar/nail puller/box cutter. The other end features a tungsten steel window-breaking stud, should you happen to have the device on hand when trying to escape from a crashed car.

The Pivot X's "everlasting pencil" never needs sharpening or refilling Pivot X

The whole rig is claimed to tip the scales at 91.7 grams (3.2 oz), and can be connected to an included yank-to-release magnetic belt/backpack clip.

Assuming the Pivot X reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you one. The planned retail price is $79.

Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

Pivot X: The Multi-Tool Ruler Built for Real-World Challenges

Source: Kickstarter

