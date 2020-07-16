© 2020 New Atlas
PockeTool 2.0 packs a pulley and more

By Ben Coxworth
July 16, 2020
People sure do like multi-tools, as the things are essentially a concentrated form of gear-geekiness that can be conveniently carried in a pocket. One of the latest, the PockeTool 2.0, brings a couple of interesting innovations to the mix.

As far as fairly regular multi-tool features go, the stainless steel-bodied PockeTool includes a cutting blade with a serrated section that functions as a saw; a removable fire-starting flint; a bottle opener/pry tool; a bicycle spoke wrench; Philips and flathead screwdrivers; four differently-sized hex wrench holes; a 4.5-cm/1.8-in metric/imperial ruler; a keychain hole; and a carabiner-type clip that allows it to be hung off of things like belt loops and backpacks.

Its less commonly seen features include wire-cutting pliers; a protractor of sorts (basically a hole with different angles marked around its perimeter); and a rolling pulley.

The idea behind the latter is that heavy items can be hung from the multi-tool's clip, and then easily pulled back and forth as the PockeTool rolls horizontally along a strung line on its pulley. Perhaps not a situation that would be encountered often, but still an interesting addition.

The whole thing measures 9 by 3.2 by 1.1 cm (3.5 by 1.3 by 0.4 in) when folded down, and reportedly tips the scales at 90 grams (3.2 oz). It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$35 will get you one – when and if it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $60.

You can see the PockeTool 2.0 in action, in the video below.

