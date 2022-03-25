PYKRS jacket sports lighting, fall detection and heating systems

We've seen a number of bicycle helmets that include high-tech features like lights and fall-detection systems. Well, Spanish startup PYKRS (pronounced "pikers") has taken those same technologies plus others, and packed them into a winter jacket.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the PYKRS jacket is being offered in four models.

The PYKRS Lite version doesn't incorporate any electronics, but does feature an insulated, triple-layer, waterproof, windproof, breathable shell made of 100-percent recycled plastic. Some of its other selling points include a removable helmet-compatible hood, a padded neck, fully sealed seams, armpit vents, an inner smartphone pocket with headphone cable routing, plus two chest pockets, two hand-warming pockets and a forearm-located ski pass pocket.

The next-highest model is simply called the PYKRS, and it adds three built-in heating elements to the mix. Located on the chest and the lower back, these are powered by two removable 4,000-mAh lithium-ion batteries, and are controlled by an accompanying app. Utilizing that app, users can choose between three heat levels, which will bring the inside of the jacket to temperatures ranging from 35 to 55 ºC (95 to 131 ºF).

The PYKRS' batteries are carried in two back pockets PYKRS

Next up is the PYKRS Pro, which brings in a triple-axis accelerometer that detects impacts of the type that might occur during hard falls. When such a wipe-out is detected, the jacket triggers the app to ask the wearer if they're OK. If they don't respond within three minutes, the app will proceed to text-message one or more preselected emergency contacts. That person can in turn phone the wearer, check their GPS coordinates, and/or summon emergency responders to that location.

Finally, there's the PYKRS X-Pro, which has the lights. More specifically, it has a total of four lighting panels, two on the front of the shoulders and two on the back. Using the app, these can be set to shine steadily or to flash … but what would you use them for? Well, the company suggests that they could be utilized to boost your visibility while bicycle commuting, or to alert rescuers to your location in the event of a mishap in the wilderness.

The PYKRS jacket (seen here with its lights on) is being offered in color choices of black, white, orange, green and blue PYKRS

All of the electronics can withstand being washed, with the exception of the batteries. They, however, can be taken out and used as low-voltage flashlights, or as power sources for charging devices such as smartphones. One charge of the two should reportedly be good for four hours of heating, or eight hours of lighting.

Assuming the jacket reaches production, a pledge of €174 (about US$191) will get you the PYKRS Lite (planned retail €349/$383); €199 ($219) will get you the PYKRS (retail €399/$438); €279 ($306) will get you the PYKRS Pro (retail €559/$614); and €349 ($383) will get you the PYKRS X-Pro (retail €699/$768).

The jacket's functions are demonstrated in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, PYKRS

