Redstone knife takes inspiration from climbing gyms for improved grip

Looking to offer a pocket knife with supreme grip and comfort, toolmaker The James Brand has turned to the world of rock climbing for inspiration. The handle of its recently introduced Redstone is modeled on the colorful holds you might find in a climbing gym, paired with a lightweight design and handy pocket clip for easy carry.

The Redstone weighs just 1.8 oz (50 oz) and is based on a one-piece chassis to keep moving parts to a minimum. It features an ambidextrous slide-lock mechanism that can be operated with either hand to release the stainless steel drop point blade. That blade features a partially serrated edge and measures 2.5 in (6.3 cm), making it suitable for simple slicing tasks or those required a bit more grit.

The overall length of the Redstone is 6.2 in (15.6 cm) The James Brand

The overall length of the Redstone is 6.2 in (15.6 cm), and the body features what the creators call their new island design concept. This consists of two climbing hold-inspired polypropylene scales on either side for grip, with a small space in between for a finger to rest or apply pressure where needed.

The Redstone is priced at $89 The James Brand

Designing the grip this way, with injected "holds," allowed The James Brand to have a little fun with the color palette, too, offering the Redstone in a coral and turquoise finish. Also featured is an included paracord lanyard and a bent-wire pocket clip, a first for the company.

The James Brand has a catalogue packed with equally stylish pocket knives and implements, ranging from the $600 Barnes folding knife made from a single bar of titanium to the $50 Halifax keychain multitool. Available now, the Redstone sits at this more affordable end of the spectrum at $89, and also comes in glacier-stainless steel, black and green and black colorways.

Source: The James Brand