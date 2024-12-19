Rivian 4x4 micro-e RV nixes inflation with simple but cushy bed set

We've seen a few inflatable mattress kits tailored to Rivian's R1S SUV, but Hest has evaded inflation and launched a set of plush foam mattresses to turn the full-size electric SUV into a sleek, simple all-terrain micro-camper. The new mattress and pillow set lets you extend the zero-emissions adventure, turning the folded seats into a proper bed, no inflation (or unexpected deflation) involved.

With its Foamy lineup, Hest offers one of the most comfortable car camping mattress solutions out there. We had the opportunity to try one out at Overland Expo a year ago and walked away very impressed. In fact, we'd probably have walked away with a Foamy of our own, but the mattresses were a bit pricy for an impromptu buy – premium product, premium price.

On the other hand, if you're shopping Foamy mattresses to create a makeshift RV out of your not-inexpensive Rivian SUV, the pricing equation starts to level out in your favor. A set of comfy mattresses inside the vehicle is certainly a cheaper solution than a full-blown camper van, trailer or even rooftop tent, and it's a great way to maintain the vehicle's stock footprint and weight for unaltered handling, ideal when exploring mountain-hugging switchbacks, tapered canyons and overgrown two-tracks.

Hest combines a soft, contouring top foam layer with a firm, supportive base layer to provide at-home comfort on the road Hest

Hest builds its 3.9-in-thick (9.9-cm) Foamy with a two-layer memory foam construction that combines a soft, body-conforming top layer with a stiffer, more supportive base layer. It says the mattress offers an insulation R-Value of 8.8.

Since launching five years ago, Hest has expanded out its lineup of rectangular Foamy mattresses to include variants for specific vehicle and dwelling types, such as camper vans and rooftop tents. The new Rivian x Hest lineup tightens the focus down to a single vehicle model.

Hest has designed the R1S Foamy mattresses around the SUV's wheel wells, ensuring a precise, flat fit Hest

Hest has shaped the Rivian mattresses around the R1S wheel wells so they fit like a hand into a glove. Buyers can go with a single 78 x 25-in (198 x 64-cm) mattress for solo camping or connect two singles together into a vehicle-filling double. Each mattress includes a water/dirt-resistant washable cover and an integrated phone/EDC stash pocket.

While the R1S Foamy mattresses won't collapse quite as small as an inflatable, they are designed to roll up, secure with integrated compression straps and carry with a built-in handle. And you'll never have to worry about one of nature's many prickles finding its way inside and popping your bed. Maybe we're just unlucky, but we've had that happen enough times to become wary of inflatables.

Hest Foamy mattresses don't collapse quite as small as inflatables, but they do roll up for easy carry and storage Hest

Would we rather see a Hest custom-fit to the new Land Cruiser? Yes, indeed. But the R1S rides cleaner behind the bumper and is no slouch in performance, offering up to 410 miles (660 km) of Max battery range with a 533-hp dual-motor AWD layout. Buyers also have the option of throwing down on an 850-hp tri-motor variant with sub-3-second 0-60 mph capability or a forthcoming 1,025-hp quad-motor model.

The seven-seat R1S has been built from the ground up for outdoor adventure, featuring a multi-mode drive system that includes all-terrain, snow and sand, a pair of 120-V outlets for off-grid power, an integrated flashlight, an optional air compressor, and a full lineup of travel and adventure accessories.

The Rivian x Hest Foamy mattress launched this month and prices in at US$329. Hest notes that the first batch sold out quickly, but those interested can sign up to be notified when the next round is available. For what it's worth, Rivian's accessory store simply redirects to Hest for purchase. Hest x Rivian pillows are showing up as in stock for a price of $109.

Source: Hest

