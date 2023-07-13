Romotow's wild swinging RV now comes at a lower price point

For over a decade, the Romotow T8 from W2 has been one of the world's most fantastical camper designs, captivating both hardcore RVers and devout non-campers. The design became a retail reality earlier this year, a feat that once seemed rather unlikely. Sadly, at around $270,000, the launch T8 wasn't a reality for the average observer anxiously awaiting its debut. Romotow is doing what it can to broaden the market for its expandable caravan, splitting the T8 into a three-model lineup that now includes an entry-level shell for the most affordable buy-in and an Ultimate flagship for the most luxurious glamping experience.

While W2's original floor plan is certainly functional and attractive enough, it's really the caravan's flash-drive-like swing-out expansion and outdoor deck that set it worlds apart from the average towable RV. So it's good to see the company playing with different layouts and packages, particularly a Shell version that lets buyers furnish it themselves.

The Romotow T8 expandable caravan W2

There probably aren't that many DIY camper builders looking to start their project with a 30-foot (9-m) NZ$295,000 (approx. US$185,650) trailer shell, but at least W2 has identified a lowest possible price point for T8 ownership, over NZ$100K cheaper than the original model launched just a few months ago. Plus, W2 markets the T8 Shell more toward businesses for uses like a mobile office, promotional vehicle or portable cafe – so it could be a fun project and a write-off.

An earlier W2 rendering shows a potential promotional use W2

The Shell version includes all of the T8's impressive structural components, such as the automated hydraulic rotation system, aluminum monocoque construction, mild-steel rectangular-tube chassis, and insulated composite walls, roof and floor. It also includes features like the composite teak-style deck, curved front panoramic window layout and electric fold-out access steps. Beyond that, though, it's a blank canvas, without any interior walls, equipment or amenities.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, W2 has priced the Ultimate model at NZ$475,000 (US$299,000) and loaded it with all the original standard features and a few add-ons previously offered only as options. Those upgrades include a multi-zone audio system, 32-in 4K smart TV in the bedroom, air conditioning, 400-Ah lithium battery bank, expanded 790-W solar charging system and tandem Cruisemaster air suspension. The Ultimate still comes standard as a two-sleeper, upgradeable into a four-sleeper with the addition of an optional lift-away bed over the dinette.

Romotow T8 expanding glamping trailer W2

The mid-tier T8 Pure specs most closely to the original 2023 T8, offering a full caravan floor plan with a slightly downgraded spec sheet as compared to the Ultimate. For instance, it comes with half the battery and solar power of the Ultimate and includes a base Fusion sound system in place of the multi-zone system. It starts at NZ$375,000 (US$236,000), a step down from the NZ$429K launch price.

Source: Romotow

