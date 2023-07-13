© 2023 New Atlas
Romotow's wild swinging RV now comes at a lower price point

By C.C. Weiss
July 12, 2023
Romotow's wild swinging RV now comes at a lower price point
The Romotow rotates into camping form via an automated hydraulic system
The Romotow rotates into camping form via an automated hydraulic system
The Romotow rotates into camping form via an automated hydraulic system
The Romotow rotates into camping form via an automated hydraulic system
Romotow T8 in trailer mode
Romotow T8 in trailer mode
The Romotow T8 expandable caravan
Romotow T8 expanding glamping trailer
Romotow T8 expanding glamping trailer
The separate rotating cabin and deck design sets the Romotow apart from other caravans
The separate rotating cabin and deck design sets the Romotow apart from other caravans
A signature feature of the Romotow T8 is the window array that wraps the nose of the cabin, providing panoramic views from the dinette
A signature feature of the Romotow T8 is the window array that wraps the nose of the cabin, providing panoramic views from the dinette
The Romotow T8 includes an expandable power system with lithium battery and solar charging
The Romotow T8 includes an expandable power system with lithium battery and solar charging
An earlier W2 rendering shows a potential promotional use
An earlier W2 rendering shows a potential promotional use
For over a decade, the Romotow T8 from W2 has been one of the world's most fantastical camper designs, captivating both hardcore RVers and devout non-campers. The design became a retail reality earlier this year, a feat that once seemed rather unlikely. Sadly, at around $270,000, the launch T8 wasn't a reality for the average observer anxiously awaiting its debut. Romotow is doing what it can to broaden the market for its expandable caravan, splitting the T8 into a three-model lineup that now includes an entry-level shell for the most affordable buy-in and an Ultimate flagship for the most luxurious glamping experience.

While W2's original floor plan is certainly functional and attractive enough, it's really the caravan's flash-drive-like swing-out expansion and outdoor deck that set it worlds apart from the average towable RV. So it's good to see the company playing with different layouts and packages, particularly a Shell version that lets buyers furnish it themselves.

At
The Romotow T8 expandable caravan

There probably aren't that many DIY camper builders looking to start their project with a 30-foot (9-m) NZ$295,000 (approx. US$185,650) trailer shell, but at least W2 has identified a lowest possible price point for T8 ownership, over NZ$100K cheaper than the original model launched just a few months ago. Plus, W2 markets the T8 Shell more toward businesses for uses like a mobile office, promotional vehicle or portable cafe – so it could be a fun project and a write-off.

An earlier W2 rendering shows a potential promotional use
An earlier W2 rendering shows a potential promotional use

The Shell version includes all of the T8's impressive structural components, such as the automated hydraulic rotation system, aluminum monocoque construction, mild-steel rectangular-tube chassis, and insulated composite walls, roof and floor. It also includes features like the composite teak-style deck, curved front panoramic window layout and electric fold-out access steps. Beyond that, though, it's a blank canvas, without any interior walls, equipment or amenities.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, W2 has priced the Ultimate model at NZ$475,000 (US$299,000) and loaded it with all the original standard features and a few add-ons previously offered only as options. Those upgrades include a multi-zone audio system, 32-in 4K smart TV in the bedroom, air conditioning, 400-Ah lithium battery bank, expanded 790-W solar charging system and tandem Cruisemaster air suspension. The Ultimate still comes standard as a two-sleeper, upgradeable into a four-sleeper with the addition of an optional lift-away bed over the dinette.

Romotow T8 expanding glamping trailer
Romotow T8 expanding glamping trailer

The mid-tier T8 Pure specs most closely to the original 2023 T8, offering a full caravan floor plan with a slightly downgraded spec sheet as compared to the Ultimate. For instance, it comes with half the battery and solar power of the Ultimate and includes a base Fusion sound system in place of the multi-zone system. It starts at NZ$375,000 (US$236,000), a step down from the NZ$429K launch price.

Source: Romotow

