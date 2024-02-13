© 2024 New Atlas
Saltsaun NW's curvy sauna trailers are the new hotspot for après ski

By C.C. Weiss
February 12, 2024
Saltsaun NW's curvy sauna trailers are the new hotspot for après ski
A different style of on-/off-road travel trailer
A different style of on-/off-road travel trailer
The interior and exterior lighting system is powered by either electrical outlet or an onboard deep-cycle battery and solar panel
The interior and exterior lighting system is powered by either electrical outlet or an onboard deep-cycle battery and solar panel
The Saltsaun trailer features interior benches for steaming and exterior benches for cooling down
The Saltsaun trailer features interior benches for steaming and exterior benches for cooling down
You might not be able to see much inside the trailer, but the towable Saltsaun can deliver some very nice views from its exterior seats
You might not be able to see much inside the trailer, but the towable Saltsaun can deliver some very nice views from its exterior seats
A wood stove similar to those used in winter tent camping is one Saltsaun heating option
A wood stove similar to those used in winter tent camping is one Saltsaun heating option
The Himalayan salt blocks add extra minerals to the experience and create a dramatic light show
The Himalayan salt blocks add extra minerals to the experience and create a dramatic light show
The bench seats include under-seat storage space
The bench seats include under-seat storage space
A different style of on-/off-road travel trailer
A different style of on-/off-road travel trailer
The Saltsaun includes protective metal on the lower front, roof and underfloor and includes a foam-core insulated floor
The Saltsaun includes protective metal on the lower front, roof and underfloor and includes a foam-core insulated floor
The wood stove includes a rock basket for steaming
The wood stove includes a rock basket for steaming
A hot, steamy oasis in a frigid desert
A hot, steamy oasis in a frigid desert
Whether you're downhill skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, climbing, cross country skiing, or something else entirely, the Saltsaun promises to be a welcome addition to the day
Whether you're downhill skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, climbing, cross country skiing, or something else entirely, the Saltsaun promises to be a welcome addition to the day
Rejuvenate your body while drying and warming your gear
Rejuvenate your body while drying and warming your gear
Two very different climates, mere steps from each other
Two very different climates, mere steps from each other
Saltsaun builds its towable saunas in Bend, Oregon out of locally sourced cedar
Saltsaun builds its towable saunas in Bend, Oregon out of locally sourced cedar
Tools of the trade
Tools of the trade
Inside an electric-powered Saltsaun trailer
Inside an electric-powered Saltsaun trailer
What's better than a sauna in your backyard? A sauna you can use in your backyard and then hitch up and tow anywhere you might want to use it. Inspired heavily by the covered wagons that used to roam its birth state of Oregon, the all-new Saltsaun NW is a versatile on-/off-road trailer that carries a Himalayan salt-lined cedar wood sauna behind virtually any vehicle. A choice of electric or wood stove ensures it fires up, whether you're traveling on or off grid.

The Saltsaun NW trailer certainly isn't the first mobile sauna we've seen out there roaming land or sea, but it is a very distinctive design with an impressive set of capabilities, created by the same folks that have developed some uniquely sized teardrop campers at Bend Teardrop. For their latest towable, they begin with a highway -peed-capable, off-road-ready square-tube chassis measuring 6 x 8 feet (1.8 x 2.4 m). According to an introductory video Saltsaun NW put out, the trailer has 13 inches (33 cm) of ground clearance and rides on 15-in wheels.

The Saltsaun includes protective metal on the lower front, roof and underfloor and includes a foam-core insulated floor
The Saltsaun includes protective metal on the lower front, roof and underfloor and includes a foam-core insulated floor

Atop the frame, Saltsaun NW applies the construction skills it's honed building teardrops at Bend, creating a very different style of rounded-roof body, reminiscent of a solid-roofed covered wagon. That body is crafted from cedar wood sourced locally in the Pacific Northwest. A large checker plate panel up front, aluminum paneling below and corrugated metal roof scaffolding protect the soft wood from the hazards of road and weather. The roof extends over top a small porch with two integrated seats designed for cooling off.

The bench seats include under-seat storage space
The bench seats include under-seat storage space

Inside, the Saltsaun NW trailer accommodates four to five adults on its benches. The heart of the design is the electric or wood stove that cranks the temperature up between 100 and 200 °F (38 to 93 °C).

The electric model's 3-kW steam-ready heater plugs into a 110-V outlet with a recommended 20-A+ output. The wood stove model, on the other hand, is designed as an off-grid solution featuring a rock basket for steaming and combination of deep-cycle battery and 100-W solar panel for powering the interior/exterior lighting. Both trailer models feature a wraparound row of Himalayan salt blocks with integrated multi-color lighting.

Inside an electric-powered Saltsaun trailer
Inside an electric-powered Saltsaun trailer

At between 1,100 and 1,660 lb (500 and 753 kg), Saltsaun NW trailers can be towed by a wide variety of vehicles. They require only a 2-in ball hitch and flat 4-pin electrical connection for brake lights and turn signals.

After building the initial sauna trailer as a personal project last fall, Bend Teardrop spun it off into its own company this year. It sells the trailers for prices starting at US$9,999 and also rents them out for $200/day. Sales and rentals take place at its Bend, Oregon headquarters.

You might not be able to see much inside the trailer, but the towable Saltsaun can deliver some very nice views from its exterior seats
You might not be able to see much inside the trailer, but the towable Saltsaun can deliver some very nice views from its exterior seats

We're still partial to the concept of a nomadic hot tub, but a rolling sauna also sounds like a pretty good way to wind down after a long, heavy day on the slopes or trail. Get a feel for the experience in the video below.

SaltSaun NW Towable Off-Grid Sauna

Sources: Saltsaun NW, Bend Teardrop

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

