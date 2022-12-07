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Tents

Radical 1.5-lb Dyneema tent carries lighter than the clouds below it

By C.C. Weiss
December 07, 2022
Radical 1.5-lb Dyneema tent carries lighter than the clouds below it
We've noticed Samaya is great at two things: Building award-winning ultralight tents and photographing them in unlikely camping spots
We've noticed Samaya is great at two things: Building award-winning ultralight tents and photographing them in unlikely camping spots
View 11 Images
In emergencies or especially frigid weather, two people can hunker down in the Samaya Radical 1
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In emergencies or especially frigid weather, two people can hunker down in the Samaya Radical 1
The 1.5-lb Radical 1 has a Dyneema-constructed body with 20K/40K waterproof-breathable design
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The 1.5-lb Radical 1 has a Dyneema-constructed body with 20K/40K waterproof-breathable design
The Radical 1 is a cozy one-person tent that's among the lightest in the world
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The Radical 1 is a cozy one-person tent that's among the lightest in the world
While it was designed for four-season mountaineering, the Samaya Radical 1 is great for other light, fast pursuits include backpacking, ultra running, packrafting and more
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While it was designed for four-season mountaineering, the Samaya Radical 1 is great for other light, fast pursuits include backpacking, ultra running, packrafting and more
Samaya launched the 1.5-lb Radical 1 this year and took home an ISPO Award for it last week
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Samaya launched the 1.5-lb Radical 1 this year and took home an ISPO Award for it last week
Scrambling into the high alpine with the Samaya Radical 1
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Scrambling into the high alpine with the Samaya Radical 1
Greeting the morning after a night in the 1.5-lb Samaya Radical 1 tent
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Greeting the morning after a night in the 1.5-lb Samaya Radical 1 tent
The Samaya 1 is an ultralight packable hut for the high mountains
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The Samaya 1 is an ultralight packable hut for the high mountains
Hopefully the wind doesn't gust ...
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Hopefully the wind doesn't gust ...
"For Mountain sports enthusiasts who are on tour with light luggage and attach importance to low weight and small pack size in their equipment, this tent is the perfect fit" — 2022 ISPO AWARD Jury
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"For Mountain sports enthusiasts who are on tour with light luggage and attach importance to low weight and small pack size in their equipment, this tent is the perfect fit" — 2022 ISPO AWARD Jury

We've noticed Samaya is great at two things: Building award-winning ultralight tents and photographing them in unlikely camping spots
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We've noticed Samaya is great at two things: Building award-winning ultralight tents and photographing them in unlikely camping spots
View gallery - 11 images

Last year, Samaya impressed mountaineers, ski tourers and backpackers the world over with the ultralight Assaut 2 tent, grabbing itself an ISPO Gold Award. Not two full years later, it's back in the award show seats for the new Radical 1, an even lighter, smaller tent that barely breaks half a kilogram while delivering near natural-disaster-proof levels of Dyneema and Cordura protection through the worst weather the high alpine can heave at it. It's a serious tent built for serious explorers ... willing to pay a serious price.

Samaya has essentially expanded its Ultra lineup by reworking the Assaut 2 into a one-person tent, spinning Dyneema Composite Fabric into a narrow, freestanding dome supported by a pair of crisscrossing Easton carbon fiber poles. It's laminated that fabric with an expanded Teflon (ePTFE) membrane to deliver 20,000-mm waterproofing across the walls and floor, coupled with advanced 40,000-g breathability. As on the Assaut, the corners are reinforced with Cordura to provide hardwearing durability on the rock-splintered ground that awaits above tree line.

The Samaya 1 is an ultralight packable hut for the high mountains
The Samaya 1 is an ultralight packable hut for the high mountains

The Radical 1 packs down into a backpack-able package measuring just 11 x 4 in (29 x 9 cm). It weighs a mere 1.5 lb (680 g) when fully packed, and the most gram-conscious users can shave that down to a minimum packed weight of 1.4 lb (635 g).

What makes the Radical 1 really impressive isn't merely that it's one of the lightest tents in the world, it's that Samaya developed it from the ground up for four-season use – more specifically, for the extreme climates involved in high-alpine mountaineering. Other tents that weigh in at 2 lb (907 g) or less, like the 1.9-lb (862-g) Mountain Hardwear Nimbus UL1 and 2-lb Big Agnes Fly Creek UL1, are built for three-season use, not winter weather. Those models are also semi-freestanding, not fully freestanding like the Radical 1.

In emergencies or especially frigid weather, two people can hunker down in the Samaya Radical 1
In emergencies or especially frigid weather, two people can hunker down in the Samaya Radical 1

The Radical 1 is designed primarily as a single-person tent, but Samaya says it can be used for two in a pinch. The floor length of 79 in (200 cm) is roomy enough for most people, but the 28 inches (70 cm) of width is sure to feel very snug for all but the sveltest, most smitten couples. That said, in cold weather it can pay to huddle up – Samaya says cold-chamber testing indicated the Radical 1 can warm up by 36° F (20 °C) in just five minutes with two people inside.

Hopefully the wind doesn't gust ...
Hopefully the wind doesn't gust ...

The Radical 1 launched earlier this year and earned Samaya another ISPO award at the 2022 ISPO show last week in Munich. The tent is available for order in Europe and the US for a price of €1,500 or US$1,500.

Source: Samaya, ISPO

View gallery - 11 images

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TentsTentCampingBackpackingSkiingispo-2022
2 comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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2 comments
PAV
Mountaineers have money apparently. I'm sure if I went I would wish that I had splurged on this tent.
ljaques
For when only =the= most expensive item will do! And what will they do when that super lightweight tent blows away in the howling mountain gusts? The 40,000-g breathability is absolutely amazing.