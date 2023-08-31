Samsung takes movie night to the backyard with 85-inch outdoor TV

Back in 2020, Samsung introduced a bunch of Terrace 4K televisions that were optimized for use outdoors. Now the company has launched its biggest family member to date, an 85-inch monster that commands an equally monstrous price.

The "Full Sun" Terrace range is currently home to a $10k 65-inch model and a 75-incher at $12k. The latest addition adds another 10 diagonal inches while bumping the price tag up to just shy of US$20,000.

"Years ago, TVs were reserved for your living room, either mounted on the wall or in an entertainment center," said Samsung's SVP of Home Entertainment and Display. "However, just as people are evolving what they watch and how they watch TV, they are also expanding where they watch. We’re seeing a greater demand for TVs that can be experienced from a variety of non-traditional places, such as while camping, on the ceiling, or even in the great outdoors. The Terrace makes it easy to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and games – now, on an ultra-large screen – while outside in your backyard."

The 85-inch Class Terrace TV comes with IP56 water- and dust-resistance, along with protection from direct sunlight and heat Samsung

The 85-inch display has been upgraded to Neo QLED "quantum-dot" technology (from QLED on the other models in the range), where "tens of thousands of mini-LEDs" are distributed throughout the panel for precision local dimming leading to "brighter whites, darker blacks, and overall, a better color range in between."

There are three HDMI ports for cabling to content sources, plus Ethernet LAN, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 5, and onboard processing can "automatically upscale content into 4K, reduce image noise, restore lost detail, and offer crisp definition regardless of the input source."

Backyard viewers can look forward to 4K UHD visuals, built-in 40-W sound and access to free (ad-supported) TV channels as well as the Samsung Gaming Hub Samsung

The big-screen TV runs Samsung's Tizen OS for access to more than 600 entertainment apps, along with the company's ad-supported TV Plus service for thousands of global channels, on-demand shows and movies. It also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub for titles streamed from partners such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and Utomik – with motion compensation, a 120-Hz refresh rate, and a 40-W Dolby sound system helping with snappy audiovisuals.

The 85-inch Class Terrace TV also features IP56 weather protection instead of IP55, meaning it should be resistant to a good soaking, while Samsung has also cooked in protection from direct sunlight and temperatures up to 104 °F (40 °C). It's up for pre-order now at US$19,999.99.

Product page: Samsung 85-inch Class Terrace Full Sun (LST9C)