Outdoors

Combo beach blanket/sun shade/hammock fits in its own backpack

By Ben Coxworth
July 13, 2021
The Shadeeco kit, in its beach-blanket-and-sun-shade configuration
The two Shadeeco hammocks
The Shadeeco backpack, which can be used for carrying more than just the kit itself
The Shadeeco kit, in its beach-blanket-and-sun-shade configuration
If you're the beachy type, you might own a beach blanket, a sun shade, and a couple of hammocks. The Shadeeco system combines all four in one kit, that can be carried in a custom-designed backpack.

Arizona-based entrepreneur Michael Graham invented Shadeeco (pronounced "shade-echo") after finding that traditional beach umbrellas were awkward to carry, and difficult to securely set to different sun-blocking angles.

In his resulting system, four augured anchors hold each corner of the included blanket taut against the sand, plus they serve as the footings for four telescoping aluminum poles. Those poles in turn hold up the included UV-blocking fabric sun shade. By varying the height of each pole (they can go up to 8 ft/2.4 m), the angle of the shade can be adjusted as the sun moves across the sky.

The two Shadeeco hammocks
The two Shadeeco hammocks

Alternatively, users can choose to utilize the blanket as one hammock and the shade as another. Each hammock gets hung between two objects – in most cases trees or posts – utilizing a set of ropes, straps and carabiners. Everything gets packed into an optional water-resistant 40-liter backpack when going to and from the beach.

Should you be interested, the Shadeeco system is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Although individual components are available for smaller amounts, a pledge of US$259 is required for a complete kit that includes the backpack – assuming it reaches production. The planned retail price is $369.

The setup process is demonstrated in the video below.

Shadeeco Kickstarter pitch

Sources: Kickstarter, Shadeeco

