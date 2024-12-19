ShredShox system brings air-spring suspension to downhill skis

While downhill skiing may look like a nice, smooth, swoopy experience, anyone who has done so will know that it can actually be quite a boneshaking affair. The ShredShox system is here to help, by adding shock absorbers to existing downhill skis.

Manufactured by California-based startup Next Level Platforms, ShredShox is "inspired by the transformative impact of bicycle suspension."

Each of the two units (one per ski) that make up the system consists of a flexible carbon fiber platform suspended over the ski's foot platform by two XFusion air-spring mountain bike shocks (one shock at either end). The user's third-party boot binding gets mounted on that carbon platform.

Each ShredShox unit reportedly tips the scales at 2.4 lb (1 kg) ShredShox

Once the skier hits the bumpy slopes, the shocks allow the skis to move vertically by up to 50 mm (2 in) below the platforms. Ordinarily, all of the impact energy producing that movement would be transferred directly to the skier's body, shaking them up and down while stressing their muscles and joints.

As is the case with mountain bike suspension, however, ShredShox isn't aimed solely at providing a more comfortable ride. Because the shocks keep the skis from bouncing up off the snow every time they hit a bump, the skis are better able to remain in contact with the snow, resulting in better stability and control for the skier.

Users can adjust the compression and rebound of each shock as dictated by factors such as terrain and snow conditions. They can also adjust fore and aft boot pressure on the ski, according to their own personal preferences.

Buyers can choose between five ShredShox models including the Tahoe 60 pictured here ShredShox

The metal components of the system (minus the shocks) are made of either aerospace-grade 7075-T6 aluminum or military-spec titanium, resulting in a claimed weight of 2.4 lb (1 kg) per ShredShox unit. Next Level Platforms' Jarrod Krisiloff tells us that while the setup is designed to work with all makes/models of skis, there are a few that are incompatible due to their length and thickness at the mounting points.

If you're interested in getting a set of ShredShox for yourself, you can place a US$500 deposit toward the full price of $1,995 via the product website. Shipping is expected to commence next October.

You can get a bit of a sense of how the system works, in the short video below. And should you be a snowboarder looking for a smoother, suspended ride, go check out the Whip FR-II.

INTRODUCING THE SHREDSHOX

Source: ShredShox via GearJunkie

