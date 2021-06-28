Thin SlideKick multi-tool is made for pockets

Although most compact multitools are also known as everyday carry (EDC) tools, it can often be difficult to everyday-carry them in your pocket. That isn't the case with the SlideKick, however, which is designed to be sleek and pocketable.

Created by North Carolina-based startup Novel Carry, the SlideKick's flat steel body measures just 0.4 inch thick by 1 inch wide by 3.6 inches long (10 by 25 by 91 mm), not counting its pocket/belt clip. Buyers can choose between stainless steel and titanium models, both of which reportedly weigh less than 2 oz (57 g).

In either case, stored within the body are three 4-mm Wiha steel bits, which are accessed by sliding back a cover on one side of the device. Any one of those bits can then be placed in a magnetic 4-mm driver on one end of the tool, allowing it to be used as a screwdriver. It comes with one Phillips bit plus T6- and T8-sized Torx bits, but users can swap in whatever third-party 4-mm bits they wish.

A black version of the titanium SlideKick may also be offered Novel Carry

Additional features include a quarter-inch hex torque-wrench slot that doubles as a bottle opener; a combination pry bar, scraper, box opener and flathead driver; metric and imperial rulers; plus the ever-popular lanyard hole. And yes, the whole thing is TSA-compliant, so it's OK to bring on planes.

Should you be interested, the SlideKick is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$55 will get you one in stainless steel, with $100 required for the titanium version – the planned retail prices are $60 and $105, respectively.

You can see the SlideKick in use, in the video below.

SlideKick multi-tool

Sources: Kickstarter, Novel Carry

