Smart smartwatch band deploys airbags to keep its wearer from drowning

While most people wear a PFD (personal floatation device) when boating, such is typically not the case when they're swimming in open water. A new prototype wristband is designed for such scenarios, as it features floatation airbags that can be manually deployed if needed.

Known as the T-1, the device was invented by Steven R. Tsitas, who holds a Masters of Science degree in Astronautics and Space Engineering from Britain's Cranfield University. He was inspired to create the gadget after getting caught in a riptide when swimming off an isolated beach in Baja California, Mexico.

The idea is that people would wear the device (which is intended to double as a smartwatch band) when performing activities such as swimming or surfing. They could also use it – along with a PFD – in any situation where there's a chance that they could unexpectedly find themselves in the water.

The T-1 contains two inflators – one to either side of its face – that are shaped to follow the curve of the band. Folded on top of each inflator is a polymer airbag, which sits beneath a protective external cover.

Pushing a button on the T-1 electrically ignites a solid gas-generant material in the inflators, rapidly producing gas that fills the airbags. As they inflate, they pop off the cover, allowing them to float at the surface while remaining attached to the band. It's the same process by which automotive airbags work, although it's designed to take place a bit slower – in a matter of seconds as opposed to milliseconds.

Once the airbags are deployed, they provide a combined 10 kg (22 lb) of buoyancy, which is the same as most PFDs. The user can then fold their arm in and tuck one bag under each armpit, proceeding to either float in place or swim on their back. They can also swim on their front, with the T-1 arm extended forward in the manner that it would be if they were swimming while holding onto a flutter board.

Tsitas tells us that he doesn't intend to commercially produce the T-1 himself, but is interested in licensing the technology to companies such as smartwatch manufacturers. They can reach him via his startup, Cetus Design.

"Our device is designed as an emergency backup in case you find yourself in distress in the water without a lifejacket," he says. "It’s like a reserve parachute. As they say, the best lifejacket is the one you’re wearing when you need one."

You can see a test of one of the rough proof-of-concept models, in the video below.