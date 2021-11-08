Hammock-loaded Taxa x Kammok camping trailer zeroes in on R&R

Two innovators of modern outdoor recreation and living have come together to create a special-edition camping trailer primed for relaxation and adventure. Unorthodox trailer builder Taxa Outdoors and hammock staple Kammok teamed up on a limited-edition off-grid micro-camper that's more than just fancy colors and co-branding. Kammok loads in its versatile all-in-one hammock tent, hammock stand and two-person hammock, giving campers the ability to sleep in suspended bliss as well as atop the trailer. The tiny trailer overflows in backcountry comfort.

As it's evolved over the years, the Woolly Bear trailer has maintained a light, versatile design that's meant to be just as handy for carrying tailgate gear to the stadium lot as it is at working as an all-terrain base camp. The all-new Kammok Edition improves at both, offering more space to hang out and relax.

The most useful addition to the new trailer edition is a trio of Kammok hammock essentials: the Mantis all-in-one hammock tent, the Roo double hammock and the all-new Outpost hammock stand. The Mantis hammock is a sub-3 lb (1.4 kg) one-person hanging shelter that includes a bug net and rain fly for fully protected overnight camping. It sets up in as little as 60 seconds, according to Kammok.

Just like the original Woolly Bear, the Kammok Edition is great for camping or tailgating, bringing comfy hammocks to the party either way Taxa Outdoors

Purpose-designed for the Kammock Edition trailer, the collapsible Outpost stand secures to the laser-cut attachment points on the Woolly Bear cargo deck to hang the Mantis, two-person Roo hammock or another hammock model. The trailer comes with only the one Outpost stand, but users can buy additional stands and turn the Woolly Bear into a social-hammocking centerpiece with up to six Outpost-slung hammocks.

Unlike the Kammok Swiftlet stand, the new Outpost is long enough to properly accommodate the Mantis and other lengthy hammocks Kammock

The first 20 Kammok Edition buyers also receive a limited-edition collaboration field blanket, and all buyers get a limited-edition T-shirt. The standalone Swiftlet stand shown in some of the photos is not part of the included bundle but would make a smart accessory for those looking to maximize their free-swinging hammocking in destinations that might lack trees.

The Woolly Bear trailer itself is laid out the same as always, designed to carry a two- or three-person rooftop tent (RTT), along with propane, cooking gear, and camping and adventure provisions. The Kammok Edition trailer adds on steel wheels and Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires for better off-road performance.

The Taxa Woolly Bear comes with a functional kitchen pantry and step-on fenders Taxa Outdoors

Woolly Bear campers can sleep up high atop a rooftop tent (sold separately) affixed to the riser bars, leaving the 600 lb (272 kg)-capacity cargo deck open for hauling gear, like kayaks or surfboards, or luggage. An equip-it-yourself kitchen pantry with drop-down worktop delivers a dedicated space for cooking, while an array of additional cabinets, drawers and storage nooks accommodates all the other camping equipment, sports gear and general provisions.

The Woolly Bear's front drawer is sized for a cooler or portable fridge/freezer box and includes a 12-V hookup, tapping into the owner-supplied battery easily stored in the nose-mounted battery box. The front panel of that drawer adds some hammock-matching bright orange paint on the Kammok Edition.

The Kammock Edition Woolly Bear trailer gets some extra color Taxa Outdoors

The Kammok Edition Woolly Bear starts at US$13,715, just under $2,000 more than the standard $11,800 base Woolly Bear. For a limited time, Taxa is offering Kammok Edition reservations with a lower $500 deposit, 1/4 of the $2,000 deposit required for the standard Woolly Bear. Options include a three-person Thule Tepui RTT, an awning and a propane package.

Source: Taxa Outdoors