Latest Thermacell backyard repeller expands mosquito-free zone

Thermacell's line of LPG- and battery-powered home and portable repellers offers one of the most convenient ways to keep mosquitos off your skin, without open flames, sprays or pungent odors. Now, as outdoor living and recreation are enjoying a pandemic-sparked renaissance, Thermacell launches its latest repeller, complete with an increased range and new and improved interface.

The new Thermacell E55 rechargeable mosquito repeller boasts an expanded protection area that stretches 20 feet (6-m), up from the 15 feet (4.6-m) shared amongst older Thermacells. That may not sound like a huge leap on paper, but as homeowners have shifted toward squeezing people (but not too close) onto their decks and into their backyards for celebratory gatherings, a little extra range can mean the difference between covering the entire party or leaving some guests slapping away pests. It could also mean using fewer Thermacell units to protect the entire area.

"Now more than ever, Thermacell recognizes the need for people to gather comfortably outside," says Adam Goess, Thermacell's director of new product development. "The E55 generates an expanded mosquito protection zone so you can connect with friends and family without worrying about mosquitoes or how close together you are."

Thermacell also promises that the E55 gets warmed up and working more quickly than previous Thermacell repellers, starting to protect users in a matter of minutes. It uses lights and audio cues to let the user know it's reached optimum temperature, along with when it's turned on and off.

The rechargeable battery-powered Thermacells rely on cartridges that last between 12 and 40 hours, depending upon the specific cartridge version selected. The E55's lithium-ion battery lasts roughly 5.5 hours before needing a recharge.

Thermacell increases its range with the new E55 rechargeable repeller Thermacell

The E55 measures just 4.5 x 3.8 in (11.4 x 9.7 cm), conveniently sized for setting down in the middle of a table on the deck, at the campground, etc.

The E55 is available now in a selection of colors at Thermacell.com and through major US retailers like Lowe's and Target. It sells for $39.99 and comes with a 12-hour repellent cartridge and USB charging cable. Refill cartridges are readily available through the same retail network.

Source: Thermacell

