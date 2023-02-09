Thermacell brings some light to powerful electric mosquito repeller

Thermacell has once again grown its lineup of light, sleek mosquito repellers, fitting a radiant light to its E55 rechargeable-battery-powered repeller to create the all-new EL55. From backyard to backcountry, the EL55 brings two helpful outdoor gadgets in one portable package, creating a 20-foot (6-m) mosquito-free zone while adding some ambient light to the table or campfire circle.

The EL55 is the latest member of the battery-powered repeller family Thermacell has offered since 2018. It's formally called the EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller and Glow Light, but "EL55" works just fine for us. It's closely related to the E55 and simply sandwiches a dimmable ambient light within a similar bulb-shaped body. The light and repeller feature their own controls so they can be used independently.

Thermacell's EL55 is portable enough for both backyard and camping use Thermacell



Thermacell says that it designed the EL55 in response to customer requests for soft lighting. The new repeller isn't the first from Thermacell to feature a light, but other iterations use a combination of butane-powered repellent hardware and AA-battery-powered lighting. The EL55 streamlines things by powering both the repeller and light with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, meaning the owner doesn't have to stock and replace AA batteries or butane cartridges.

When Thermacell introduced the E55 repeller two years ago, it increased the effective mosquito repellency range, and the EL55 carries over the same 20-foot repellency barrier. After turning the repeller on, it takes full effect within 15 minutes and protects users for up to nine hours per charge when used alone or up to 5.5 hours when used with the light turned on. It's powered by a liquid repellent cartridge that lasts for 12 or 36 hours, depending upon version selected. One 12-hour cartridge is included with the EL55.

With a built-in rechargeable battery, the Thermacell requires the addition of only a repellent cartridge to work as a mosquito repeller Thermacell



Thermacell launched the EL55 this week for a price of US$50, and while it might still be the heart of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the mosquitoes will be flying around and trying to feast on flesh soon enough so it couldn't hurt to be ready.

Source: Thermacell

