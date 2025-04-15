Skeletal micro-trailer mods from bare gear deck to towering base camp

The suitably named Mod trailer from Trail Trailers (say that five times fast) is one in a new wave of ultra-modular trailers designed to build up from chassis bones to fully capable, plug-and-play adventure wagon. The Mod starts off as a basic, rugged, military-inspired utility flatbed weighing well under 500 lb (227 kg). From there, it builds up via available modular components into a capable toy hauler, towable toolbox, and/or multi-day adventure tagalong.

Trail Trailer is a spinoff of Dutro Company, a Northern Utah material handling equipment company founded in 1945. Dutro specializes in fabricating equipment like hand trucks, carts and dollies, so a vehicular trailer in the hot overland adventure market is a natural extension of its talents.

Trail Trailer struck out on its own in 2023 with a versatile UTV trailer and spun that into the Mod family of trailers soon thereafter. The three-model Mod lineup now includes a UTV-specific model as well as trailers designed to partner with larger SUVs and trucks, and smaller vehicles like crossovers and minivans.

All three Mod trailers are essentially the same concept and rely on the same modular ecosystem but with slightly different running gears and feature sets matched to their intended usages. Each trailer sits on a powder-coated welded steel frame and 2,200-lb Timbren suspension and has features that include stand-on fenders, a tongue tray and LED taillights.

All three of Trail's Mod trailer variants feature a 2,200-lb Timbren suspension Trail Trailer

The Mod UTV has off-highway tires like its intended tow vehicle, while the PV large vehicle version and SPV smaller vehicle model have highway-rated BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires that are still plenty rugged enough to play in all kinds of dirt. The PV includes electric brakes, but the others do not.

Before any modular upgrades, the Mod UTV has a base weight of 425 lb (193 kg), with a ground clearance of 18 in (457 mm). The SPV checks in with respective 432-lb (196-kg) and 19-in (483-mm) base weight and clearance figures, and the PV rolls with 680-lb (308-kg) and 26-in (660-mm) specs.

The open deck of the base Trail Mod series is useful for hauling motorbikes, bicycles and other larger gear that won't fit in or on a boxier gear-hauler Trail Trailer

Each trailer model comes standard as a basic flatbed with integrated mounting channels on the bed decking. Owners can use it as is to carry motorbikes, tools, work supplies and whatever else they can fit aboard. The fun part, however, is in building the trailer up from open deck to personalized gear-hauler/camping rig using Trail's hearty list of modular build options.

One option that immediately transforms the Mod into a more conventional gear-hauler form is the gear tub, which delivers a secure space for carrying smaller gear and cargo. It can be used as an open tub for large items but also comes with a diamond-plate top that installs with anti-theft hardware. Then, the tailgate can lock to provide full security. It has channels at the edges for additional component mounting.

The gear tub mod includes a drop-down tailgate/worktop Trail Trailer

Whether a buyer opts for the tub or keeps the flatbed open for bikes and toys, they can add a short or tall tower to create a roof rack area for carrying boats, boxes or gear. Add a rooftop tent to the top of either tower, and the Mod becomes an instant micro-camper with serious gear-hauling chops. Obviously enough, that high-rise base camp promised in the headline relies on the tall tower holding a rooftop tent high above the gear tub or open deck.

The Trail Mod is a tiny trailer that chases big adventure Trail Trailer

Additional options include a slide-out tray for the gear tub, a waterproof tongue box, a side-mounted work shelf, MOLLE panels for attaching additional gear and accessories, and a spare tire carrier. All add-ons are available for all three Mod trailer variants.

Prices, of course, vary widely based on model and options selected, starting at US$6,900 for the base UTV flatbed, $7,000 for the SPV, and $9,000 for the PV. A PV flagship equipped with all the non-redundant (i.e. just the tall tower, not the short) modular options that Trail lists on its website checks in at $13,380. Trail does not advertise any rooftop tent options, so those looking to create a micro-camping Mod will also need to factor in the price of sourcing a tent.

The four-minute video below gives a quick walkthrough of Trail's latest features and add-ons, some of which are not shown in the photos.

Trail Trailer MOD Feature Walkthrough

Source: Trail Trailers

