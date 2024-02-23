Type 2 stamps classic VW camper-inspired steel on new pop-top trailer

You won't find a new Volkswagen pop-up camper van on the US market, but you can find a VW-inspired pop-up camping trailer. In fact, you've had that option for over a decade, as Dub Box USA began offering just such an adorable trailer back in 2012 and soon expanded with additional models. The company has now rebranded and revamped, hitting the market as Type 2 Campers. It's not merely a name change, either, as Type 2 has moved even closer to classic VW Transporter design, leaving the molded fiberglass in the past in favor of automotive-grade steel. Its new is called the all-new T2.3.

Dub Box hasn't vanished; it's merely split its commercial trailer and camper businesses into separate companies. Type 2 takes over the camper side and Dub Box continues along with the custom commercial units. Beyond just a new name, Type 2 hit the market running this month with a new mission, explaining that traditional RV industry manufacturing processes were slowing its growth as a camper builder.

"It was clear to me that the camper category was ripe for an evolution," said Dub Box USA and Type 2 founder Heather Gardella. "We needed faster production times, lightweight and durable materials, and a form factor easier to tow and store."

The new Type 2 T2.3 starts at $29,950 Type 2 Campers



The new T2.3 design uses automotive-grade stamped steel panels in place of molded fiberglass, ensuring better on-road durability, faster manufacturing times and longer product life cycles, according to Type 2. The 9.5-foot (2.9-m) trailer weighs less than 1,000 lb (454 kg) and is designed to be EV- and small vehicle-friendly.

"VW buses and Airstreams continue to be popular not only for their compelling design, but for their durability," says Type 2 co-owner Ryan Schassen. "We are literally using stamped metal that is following the engineering and the structural integrity of the now 60-year old VW bus."

The T2.3 essentially replaces the old Dinky Dub compact trailer, and the '3' in its name indicates the number of windows on each side. It may be an all-new construction, but it looks quite similar to the Dinky Dub with a few noticeable changes. The side door is relocated to the rear rather than up the front; the full liftgate hatch is replaced by a smaller one; and the new composite roof has more of an overhanging design. That entire roof pops up to raise the interior height to 6.3 feet (1.9 m), creating standing headroom for most campers.

The pop-up roof creates 6 ft 4 in of headroom inside Type 2 Campers



Type 2 gives buyers flexibility in terms of equipment and floor plan. The most basic US$29,950 "Sleeper" model includes a U-shaped sofa lounge that converts into a bed at night. It also has a kitchen block with extendable countertop but no equipment. A rear window seat with available cushion completes the simple overnighter layout.

The $35,000 "Sleeper Plus" version adds an outdoor shower system and water heater, while the $39,000 flagship "Kitchenette" version deletes the rear window seat in favor of a higher countertop that completes an L-shaped kitchen. The kitchen comes with an induction cooktop and stainless steel sink, and an included dining table sets up in the middle of the wraparound sofa lounge.

The Kitchenette model includes an equipped galley and dining area Type 2 Campers



Base weights range between 900 and 980 lb for the three models, and available options include chrome window trim for a vintage look, a rear hatch screen, and a classically styled luggage rack on the roof. Type 2 has launched an online shop, and buyers can reserve a build spot with a non-refundable $1,000 deposit.

Source: Type 2 Campers