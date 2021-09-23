Ungoverned powerboard is back, as the quicker electric Vendetta

It was eight years ago that we first heard about the Ungoverned powerboard, which could be described as a gas-powered, caterpillar-tracked, all-terrain skateboard/snowboard. Well, it's now being offered in a lighter, faster, electric form, called the Vendetta.

The original Ungoverned powerboard – now referred to as the One – was invented by Australian surfer/snowboarder/skateboarder Dan Baldwin, who previously created a similar prototype device known as the Scarpar. Back in 2014, he told us that an electric version of the One was coming. The Vendetta is that board, and it's currently the subject of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

Like the One, the Vendetta has an articulated snowboard-like deck that the rider stands on, underneath which are two inline snowmobile-like treads. The rider steers by shifting their weight. Instead of the One's 4-stroke internal combustion engine, though, the Vendetta is propelled by two brushless DC electric motors – one for each tread, allowing for variable front/rear traction control.

While the prototype version of the Vendetta is "splashproof," the commercial model may be completely submersible Ungoverned

The motors are powered by a swappable lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to be good for an average ride time of 40 minutes based on a 75-kg (165-lb) user travelling at 25 km/h (16 mph) on flat ground. Because of its small gas tank, the One actually offered a shorter 30-minute ride duration.

The Vendetta is also lighter than its predecessor – 19.5 kg (43 lb) vs 49 kg (108 lb) – and faster, with a top speed of 50 km/h (31 mph) as opposed to 30 km/h (19 mph). Additionally, whereas the One's engine was controlled by a cable-actuated throttle, the Vendetta utilizes a handheld wireless controller for acceleration and braking – that device additionally displays information such as current speed and battery charge level.

Potential backers should take note that the Vendetta's rather confusing Indiegogo page is currently being revamped, and should soon be offering a new range of pledge levels and perks. The vehicle's planned retail price is AUD$6,995 (about US$5,106).

You can see one of the prototypes in action, in the following video.

UNGOVERNED VENDETTA's FIRST TEST RIDES = HUGE SUCCESS!!! Off-road Electric UN-STOPPABLE! HD 720p

