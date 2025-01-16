Nine-function butterfly knife multitool channels your inner gangsta

Your existing multitool may be cool in an outdoorsy way, but does it give you any "street cred"? Well the WingSpan … might … as it packs an adjustable wrench, tweezers, a blade, and six other tools into a butterfly-knife-type titanium body.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the WingSpan is made by Chinese outdoor gear company MeToolDesign. It's made mainly of machined Grade 5 titanium, with snazzy-looking carbon fiber inlays.

When not in use, the WingSpan forms a rectangular-ish unit measuring 99 mm long by 26 mm wide by 18 mm thick (3.9 by 1 by 0.7 in). It reportedly tips the scales at 80.7 grams (2.9 oz).

Once it's time to start tooling, you just thumb-release a retention latch at one end of the device, then flick the whole thing to flip open its two arms and reveal its center section.

The removable tweezers doing some tweezing MeToolDesign

One of those arms (the one with the latch) incorporates a replaceable fold-out scalpel blade along with hex wrench holes in 4-, 5-, 7-, and 8-mm sizes. The other arm sports a magnetically retained set of removable mini tweezers along with a fold-out bit (which looks like it might bend under pressure) that combines a small pry bar, nail puller, and bottle opener.

The center section has a keychain hole and ceramic window-breaking stud at one end, a ruler along one side (albeit one with no numbers), and a large pry bar at the other end. It additionally incorporates an adjustable hex wrench that opens to a maximum width of 19 mm (0.7 in).

The small pry bar / nail puller / bottle opener, which looks like it could be a bit too bendy for heavy-duty prying or nail-pulling MeToolDesign

Oh yes, and there are also the usual slots – three, in this case – for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

Assuming the WingSpan multitool reaches production, a pledge of US$139 will get you one. The planned retail price is $200. You can see the thing in semi-streetwise action, in the video below.

WingSpan: All-In-One Titanium Butterfly Multifunctional Tool

Source: Kickstarter

