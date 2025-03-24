Tiny titanium multitool lets you scribble, screw-drive, and more

While it's great to have a multitool with a ton of features, those features aren't going to do you much good if the tool is too big to carry with you. The Wolf Fang 2.0 packs in a simple five functions, but it's nice and tiny.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Wolf Fang 2.0 is made by outdoor gear company Mr. Gadget.

The device is just 55 mm long by 12 mm wide (2.16 by 0.47 in), and weighs a claimed 11 g (0.39 oz). It can be hung from a neck chain or keyring via a hole in its integrated pry bar, which is located at the top of its Grade 5 titanium body. At the bottom of the gadget is a graphite-tipped "everlasting pencil" that never needs sharpening or refills.

The everlasting pencil in action Mr. Gadget

Unscrewing the pry bar allows an included 1/6th-inch S2 steel screwdriver bit to removed from a magnetic storage slot within. Users specify the type of bit they'd like when ordering, although they can also just swap in third-party bits as desired. Unscrewing the pencil allows that bit to be inserted in a magnetic drive socket in the bottom.

Along with housing the bit when it's not needed, the middle of the Wolf Fang 2.0 also contains three optional 2 x 16-mm luminescent tubes to help find the device in the dark … although if it's hanging from your keyring or neck chain, that really shouldn't be a problem in the first place.

Buyers who go for this option can choose between glowing plastic tubes that need to be recharged by exposure to bright light, or vials of slightly radioactive(!) tritium, which doesn't require charging.

The included bit is stored within the device when not in use Mr. Gadget

And should you be familiar with the original Wolf Fang multitool, it's worth noting that the one feature which it had that the 2.0 loses is an integrated bottle opener.

Assuming the Wolf Fang 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$35 will get you one. The planned retail price is $49. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

Wolf Fang 2.0- Titanium Keychain Lantern & Pen & Screwdriver

Source: Kickstarter

