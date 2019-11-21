© 2019 New Atlas
Wolffepack orbital backpack keeps contents tidy with modular pods

By Paul Ridden
November 21, 2019
Wolffepack orbital backpack ke...
The Wolffepack Modula orbital backpack and three pod modules
An ergonomic carry frame is home to Wolffepack's novel orbital cord system that allows the main shell to be swung around to the front without having to remove the backpack
The Modula's Laptop Sleeve
Keep contents tidy by using modular pods
The Modula's Organiser Pod
The orbital cord system makes for quick easy access
The Wolffepack Modula orbital backpack and three pod modules
Wolffepack says that the Modula offers three degrees of freedom
The Modula's Tech Pod
Brit engineer David Wolffe launched a novel backpack on Kickstarter in 2014 that allowed users to swing the main bag around to the front to access the contents without having to take the whole thing off. We got to try a Metro variant the year after, and new additions to the family have followed since. Now the team has returned to Kickstarter with a brand new modular swinger.

Like previous models, the Wolffepack Modula's main backpack section can be moved from back to front without having to take it off, thanks to the company's orbital trapeze system. This sees the straps supporting a sturdy carry frame and the backpack connected to this via strong cords.

When in normal use, the Modula looks pretty much like any other backpack, but when the release mechanism is tugged, the Dyneema cords loosen their grip to allow the main backpack component to be swung around to the front for easy access to its contents.

Keep contents tidy by using modular pods

This edition also comes with up to three interchangeable modules to help organize the contents within the shell. There's a Laptop Sleeve that offers extra protection for 15 or 13-inch notebooks, an Organiser Pod for stowing away pens, business cards, cables and more, and a Tech Pod for laptop chargers, battery packs, storage drives and so on. Users can opt to just use the 21-L capacity backpack shell or load in one or more pods.

Elsewhere, there's water-resistant 500D Kodra nylon melange on the outside and 150D ripstop polyester linings and meshes inside. You also get one external slip pocket and three more inside, useful G-hooks, durable YKK zippers throughout, and two side bottle pockets.

Kickstarter pledges for a full Modula Bundle start at £129 (about US$165), which includes the backpack and all three pods. You can also opt for just the backpack, individual pods, or even straight backpack versions (without the novel orbital system). If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in April 2020. The video below has more.

Wolffepack Modula: The Revolutionary Modular Access Backpack

Source: Wolffepack

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
