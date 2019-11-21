Wolffepack orbital backpack keeps contents tidy with modular pods

Brit engineer David Wolffe launched a novel backpack on Kickstarter in 2014 that allowed users to swing the main bag around to the front to access the contents without having to take the whole thing off. We got to try a Metro variant the year after, and new additions to the family have followed since. Now the team has returned to Kickstarter with a brand new modular swinger.

Like previous models, the Wolffepack Modula's main backpack section can be moved from back to front without having to take it off, thanks to the company's orbital trapeze system. This sees the straps supporting a sturdy carry frame and the backpack connected to this via strong cords.

When in normal use, the Modula looks pretty much like any other backpack, but when the release mechanism is tugged, the Dyneema cords loosen their grip to allow the main backpack component to be swung around to the front for easy access to its contents.

Keep contents tidy by using modular pods Wolffepack

This edition also comes with up to three interchangeable modules to help organize the contents within the shell. There's a Laptop Sleeve that offers extra protection for 15 or 13-inch notebooks, an Organiser Pod for stowing away pens, business cards, cables and more, and a Tech Pod for laptop chargers, battery packs, storage drives and so on. Users can opt to just use the 21-L capacity backpack shell or load in one or more pods.

Elsewhere, there's water-resistant 500D Kodra nylon melange on the outside and 150D ripstop polyester linings and meshes inside. You also get one external slip pocket and three more inside, useful G-hooks, durable YKK zippers throughout, and two side bottle pockets.

Kickstarter pledges for a full Modula Bundle start at £129 (about US$165), which includes the backpack and all three pods. You can also opt for just the backpack, individual pods, or even straight backpack versions (without the novel orbital system). If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in April 2020. The video below has more.

Wolffepack Modula: The Revolutionary Modular Access Backpack

Source: Wolffepack