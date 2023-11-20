© 2023 New Atlas
Xiaomi camping lantern offers 2-in-1 lighting flexibility

By Paul Ridden
November 20, 2023
A n app-controlled camping lantern, flashlight and mini lamp in one portable unit
The outer shell is IP54 dust- and water-resistant
The brightness and color temperature can be controlled manually or via a mobile companion app
The main lantern has a 4,800-mAh battery, while the torch module sports an 800-mAh battery
Consumer tech multinational Xiaomi revealed a nifty battery-powered camping lantern in China back in March, with a mini lamp and torch module that could be popped out of its head. Now the 2-in-1 has been released globally.

The inventively named Xiaomi Multi Function Camping Lantern measures 198 x 114 x 123 mm (7.8 x 4.5 x 4.8 in) and weighs in at 565 g (20 oz), and is weather-proofed to IP54 standards – so should be good for damp or dry outdoor adventures.

The brightness of the primary lamp's LED light source can be adjusted from 61 lumens to 230 lumens on the device itself or via a mobile companion app running on a Bluetooth-paired smartphone, as can the color temperature.

The brightness and color temperature can be controlled manually or via a mobile companion app
There's a 4,800-mAh Li-ion battery in the main module, and an 800-mAh power source in the torch/mini lamp – which unlocks with a twist of the hook and is removed from the main frame to provide a 120-lumen flashlight or 70-lumen sidelight.

The torch module's own battery is charged when it's docked, and a dust cover automatically seals the top when flashlight unit is removed from the main frame.

The Xiaomi Multi Function Camping Lantern is available globally now, though it's not known if it will roll out to US campers. It's priced at €59.99 in Europe.

Product page: Xiaomi Multi Function Camping Lantern

While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

