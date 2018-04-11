The OWC ThunderBlade external SSD is available now in capacities ranging from 1 TB to 8 TB(Credit: OWC)

Photographers, video editors and other creative professionals now have a super fast storage tool to help transport and work with high-bandwidth media files. Other World Computing (OWC) has announced that the ThunderBlade SSD first shown off at CES back in January is now up for sale.

OWC says that the ThunderBlade is quite simply the "fastest external drive available," and is backing up such claims with reported data transfer speeds of up to up to 2,800 MB/s read and 2,450 MB/s write.

Up to six 1.2 x 4.9 x 7.5 in (30 x 123 x 192 mm), 1.8 lb (816 g) mains-powered drives can be daisy-chained together courtesy of the two Thunderbolt ports on the rear of each unit, with SoftRAID's cross-platform technology allowing the combining of two drives to ramp up transfer speeds to 3,800 MB/s.



The storage solution is available in four capacities ranging from 1 TB to 8 TB, and can be used with both Mac and Windows computer systems.

The drive benefits from a fanless, rugged design that's built to withstand life's knocks, and can operate in temperatures as low as 50° F (10° C) and as high as 95° F (35° C). When not in use, it can survive -40° F (-40° C) to 149° F (65° C) extremes. For added protection, each drive will come in its own hard-shell carrying case.