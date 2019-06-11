Since the Minch is underwater, the team relied on field observations involving the mapping of the scattering of broken basement cast rock fragments that were blown apart when the continental margin sediments were hit by the meteorite. Along with measuring the alignment of magnetic particles, which act as a sort of geological clock, the scientists were able to plot the trajectory of the fragments and trail them back to the impact site and the time when Scotland was still part of a giant continent near the equator that would have resembled ancient, watery Mars.