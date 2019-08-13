Panasonic hides home security camera in a floor lampView gallery - 4 images
Most home security cameras are either mounted to a wall or sat on shelves, which may serve as a deterrent to would-be intruders looking through a window but can rather spoil the living room aesthetic. Panasonic's latest addition to its HomeHawk range is designed to fit in with the decor by integrating a security camera into an ambient floor lamp.
The HomeHawk Floor comes in three sizes – two floor standers and one shelf model. The 1080p monitoring camera in each features a 140-degree wide-angle lens and a motion sensor. The latter also serves to activate the ambient light when someone enters the room.
The device is connected to a home Wi-Fi network using a companion app, which can also be used to set up specific areas to receive motion alerts and view footage. A built-in microphone and speaker caters for two-way communications, and the setup is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The Floor lamp/camera units need to be plugged into a wall outlet for power, but the user can also load in eight AA-sized batteries for backup in the event of a power outage. The camera can be set to auto activate when you leave the house, and stores footage to a microSD card so there are no monthly subscription fees to worry about. The system also works with other members of the HomeHawk family.
A Shelf version of the HomeHawk Floor black satin flavor comes in at $249.95, and a gray fabric model will cost you $279.95.
Source: Panasonic
