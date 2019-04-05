Panasonic unveils the field-capable G95 mirrorless hybrid
Panasonic has today announced the Lumix G95 mirrorless camera. Bigger and better than the G85 before it, the new model has been ruggedized for field use, comes with dual image stabilization, fast autofocus and can record 4K video.
As you might expect, the G95 has been treated to a megapixel bump over 2016's G85, though not too much. The new mirrorless shooter is built around a 20.3 MP Digital Live MOS image sensor, with Panasonic ditching the low pass filter for the promise of sharper images. The sensor works with the company's Venus Engine image processor for light sensitivity up to ISO25,600, 9 frames per second continuous shooting for a burst of 600 in JPEG or 30 in RAW formats, and fast autofocus.
The camera uses Contrast AF with Panasonic's Depth From Defocus technology, which examines several images of different sharpness levels, compares them with current lens data and calculates the distance to a subject. This means that users can expect auto focus speeds of around 0.07 seconds.
The G95 also uses combines 2-axis optical IS with 5-axis Body IS to compensate for camera shake in photos and videos by five shutter stops.
Panasonic says that the inclusion of an electromagnetic drive in the shutter unit not only reduces shock from diaphragm movement, but also minimizes shutter sound – meaning that photographers can employ the mechanical shutter in quiet shooting scenarios where the electronic shutter would normally be used.
The inclusion of a Post Focus feature means that photographers can select the in-focus area after the shutter has been pressed, while Focus Stacking allows for in-camera depth of field adjustment after a shot has been taken.
And Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi are cooked-in for wireless image transfer and remote operation.
Video recording at 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution at up 30 frames per second is possible, with the camera able to output to an external monitor or recorder at 4:2:0/8-bit in real-time over HDMI, while simultaneously recording video to the camera's SD card. Lowering the resolution to Full HD allows for slow-mo recording at 120 frames per second. And log recording – which makes up to 12 stops of dynamic range available – is made possible thanks to included V-Log L.
A headphone jack for audio monitoring joins the G95's 3.5 mm jack for cabling up an external microphone.
Framing up can be undertaken using the 2,36 million dot OLED Live viewfinder – with 100 percent field of view, a time lag of less than 0.01 seconds and 10,000:1 contrast – or the 1.24 million dot, 3 inch free-angle touchscreen LCD display panel.
On the outside, the G95 has been treated to a rugged design overhaul, with a magnesium alloy front structure and seals at every joint to protect against dust and splashes. There are three new buttons for adjusting exposure, ISO and white balance, and a front/rear dual dial system for ease of operation.
All in all, a somewhat modest upgrade on the G85, but a welcome one. The Lumix G95 will go on sale in May for US$1,199.99.
Source: Panasonic
