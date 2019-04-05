Video recording at 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution at up 30 frames per second is possible, with the camera able to output to an external monitor or recorder at 4:2:0/8-bit in real-time over HDMI, while simultaneously recording video to the camera's SD card. Lowering the resolution to Full HD allows for slow-mo recording at 120 frames per second. And log recording – which makes up to 12 stops of dynamic range available – is made possible thanks to included V-Log L.

