Panasonic keeps it fresh with shoe deodorizer
That unpleasant "cheesy" odor emanating from sneakers after a run is probably caused by bacteria on the wearer's skin that feed on sweat and produce isovaleric acid, which is the smell culprit. You could try and mask the smell with inserts, use anti-bacterial soap on your feet or avoid using the same pair of running shoes too often, but Panasonic has another way – the MS-DS100 shoe deodorizer.
When the MS-DS100 is set in the shoes and switched on, the device begins generating ion particles containing hydroxil radicals from six outlets in the detachable caps and starts flooding the footwear from heel to toe.
The 170 x 92 x 246 mm (6.7 x 3.6 x 9.7 in) device doesn't exactly rush through deodorizing cycles. A normal mode takes 5 hours to rid the shoes of pungent odors, while the long 7 hour mode is used as a kind of deep clean cycle to remove stubborn smells. Either way, Panasonic suggests that users set the MS-DS100 running before going to bed, so they can wake up to a pair of fresh-smelling shoes the next morning.
The unit has an integrated battery for use away from a wall outlet, and Panasonic says that either operating mode costs less than ¥1 per cycle, which also provides the first hint at the device's intended market. It will go on sale in Japan only on September 20 for an undisclosed price.
Source: Panasonic
