That unpleasant "cheesy" odor emanating from sneakers after a run is probably caused by bacteria on the wearer's skin that feed on sweat and produce isovaleric acid, which is the smell culprit. You could try and mask the smell with inserts, use anti-bacterial soap on your feet or avoid using the same pair of running shoes too often, but Panasonic has another way – the MS-DS100 shoe deodorizer.