Panasonic Power Loader Light exoskeleton takes a load off your back

January 08, 2013
The original Power Loader, developed by Panasonic Activelink, was deemed too big for practical purposes
The original Power Loader, developed by Panasonic Activelink, was deemed too big for practical purposes
A concept sketch showing Panasonic Activelink's Power Loader exoskeleton, bearing a significant resemblance to its sci-fi namesake
A concept sketch showing Panasonic Activelink's Power Loader exoskeleton, bearing a significant resemblance to its sci-fi namesake
A concept sketch showing Panasonic Activelink's Power Loader Light with added upper-body and arms
A concept sketch showing Panasonic Activelink's Power Loader Light with added upper-body and arms
The Power Loader Light's legs carry your weight on a standard bike seat attached to its battery backpack (Photo: DigInfoTV)
The Power Loader Light's legs carry your weight on a standard bike seat attached to its battery backpack (Photo: DigInfoTV)
A rear view of Panasonic Activelink's Power Loader Light exoskeleton (Photo: DigInfoTV)
A rear view of Panasonic Activelink's Power Loader Light exoskeleton (Photo: DigInfoTV)
A close-up of the foot mechanism of the Power Loader Light, which contains a six-axis force sensor for detecting leg movement (Photo: DigInfoTV)
A close-up of the foot mechanism of the Power Loader Light, which contains a six-axis force sensor for detecting leg movement (Photo: DigInfoTV)
Panasonic Activelink's original Power Loader (Photo: DigInfoTV)
Panasonic Activelink's original Power Loader (Photo: DigInfoTV)
Robotic exoskeletons that artificially augment puny human muscles have been in development for years, but we're yet to see any of them really take off. Panasonic is still betting on its own solution, the Power Loader Light (yes, named after the one seen in the sci-fi film Aliens), which is being developed by Activelink, one of its subsidiaries. The company has made some modifications since its initial appearance in 2010 and is showing off how it works on video for the first time.

The suit's legs have motors at the hips, knees, and ankles that are controlled by signals sent by six-axis force sensors located in the sole of the shoes. With some practice, the joints are said to follow a person's natural movements, allowing the legs to take a load of up to 130 pounds (60 kg) off the operator's back. Some of the operator's weight is supported by the bike seat attached to the battery backpack.

Similar to Cyberdyne's HAL exoskeleton – another Japanese suit which owes its name to a classic sci-fi film – the Power Loader Light could see some real action at the clean-up of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. There it could carry the weight of equipment and radioactive shielding.

However, the Power Loader Light lacks the arms of its bigger brother, which allow the operator to carry up to 66 pounds (30 kg) in each hand without breaking a sweat. The company is currently looking into ways of miniaturizing the parts without sacrificing power.

You can see the original Power Loader and the new suit in action in the following video.

Source: Panasonic Activelink (Japanese) via DigInfoTV (Japanese)

ロボット技術でハイパワーを自由に操る「パワーローダー」 #DigInfo

RoboticsPanasonicExoskeletonRoboticActivelink
WACO
Does it come with a flame torch?
Oztechi
An exoskeleton like this could allow people with a damaged back or other health issues to do more around the home or even return back to work. The main barrier will probably be the cost, but that could be overcome with subsidies or a rental scheme of some kind.
Goddard
This is cool, but until they have brain interfaces I fear it isn't good enough unless it is a military application.
Gargamoth
I think it's nice, but it should be big enough to carry a family and possibly fly through the air.
Stephen N Russell
Apps for: Fuelling planes, ships, boats/Rescue/debris removal/remove toxic waste/fighting fires/dig trenches/lay sensors/Logisitics/warehouse uses
OFF-it Inc.
For someone like myself with multiple herniated disks along with degenerative disks in my lower back I think it may give the body enough time it needs to heal the disks back up along with spinal decompression. The decompression works slowly but does work. The main reason it is so slow is that you immediately put all your weight right back on the decompressed disks crushing them right back the way they were prior to decompression treatment. I would like to test my theory. I wonder if there are there any experimental programs for something like this?

