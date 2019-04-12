Panasonic aims for transparency in the living room with see-through OLED displayView gallery - 3 images
Panasonic has included a transparent OLED display concept as part of a Salone del Mobile installation from Swiss furniture brand Vitra. Looking like a glass cabinet, the display concept is the first of a number looking at how new technologies can be seamlessly integrated into the modern home.
The transparent OLED display concept is the result of workshops held by Vitra and Panasonic that leveraged the former's expertise in furniture design and the latter's technology know-how to explore the integration of audiovisual devices into our living spaces. More ideas are expected to follow.
The concept was conceived by Scandinavian designer Daniel Rybakken and Panasonic Design Kyoto. When unpowered, the display has the look of a glass pane housed in a wooden frame, but the cabinet's glass bursts into life when powered on, drawing onlookers in to watch what's displayed onscreen.
Apart from the glass front, all other electrical components have been hidden within the frame, which also serves as a stand for the display. And the concept can also provide ambient lighting whether onscreen images are displayed or not.
For the moment, the transparent OLED display is just a design concept, but Panasonic says that it is actively seeking feedback with a view to future production.
As transparent screen concepts go, Panasonic's effort might not be as eye-popping as the 77-inch flexible display LG revealed back in 2017, but it is designed to blend in not stand out. If you're in Milan this week, the concept can be seen at Vitra's booth in Hall 20 at the Salone del Mobile, which runs until April 14.
Source: Panasonic
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more