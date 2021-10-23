© 2021 New Atlas
The best of the Pano Awards – the world’s most spectacular photo contest

By Rich Haridy
October 23, 2021
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Winter Moonrise Over Los Angeles.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Winter Moonrise Over Los Angeles.
First Place - Open, Built Environment. Tonal Intersection. Brisbane, Australia
First Place - Open, Built Environment. Tonal Intersection. Brisbane, Australia
Third Place - Open, Built Environment. City Cross. Hong Kong.
Third Place - Open, Built Environment. City Cross. Hong Kong.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Bridge Connection. Hong Kong.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Bridge Connection. Hong Kong.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. City of Angels. Los Angeles.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. City of Angels. Los Angeles.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Winter Moonrise Over Los Angeles.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Winter Moonrise Over Los Angeles.
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. The Niemeyer's work. Niemeyer Centre, Asturias (Spain).
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. The Niemeyer's work. Niemeyer Centre, Asturias (Spain).
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Drowned in the Fog. Zdar nad Sazavou, Czech Republic
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. Drowned in the Fog. Zdar nad Sazavou, Czech Republic
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. COVID Container Glut. Melbourne
Highlight - Open, Built Environment. COVID Container Glut. Melbourne
First Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Eternal Triangle. Southern Swamps, USA
First Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Eternal Triangle. Southern Swamps, USA
Second Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Poison Madness. Geamăna, Apuseni Mountains, Romania
Second Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Poison Madness. Geamăna, Apuseni Mountains, Romania
Third Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Purple Desert. Badain jaran, China
Third Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Purple Desert. Badain jaran, China
Fourth Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Solo. Death Valley, USA
Fourth Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Solo. Death Valley, USA
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscapes. On The Banks Of A Dried River. India
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscapes. On The Banks Of A Dried River. India
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Fire & Ice. Mount Seymour, BC
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Fire & Ice. Mount Seymour, BC
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Into the Vortex. Vik, Iceland
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Into the Vortex. Vik, Iceland
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Red Guard. Southern USA
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Red Guard. Southern USA
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Struck. Arizona, USA
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Struck. Arizona, USA
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Car Snake. Switzerland
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Car Snake. Switzerland
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Cormorant Uprising. UK
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Cormorant Uprising. UK
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. El ritmo de la calma. Fiordo Última Esperanza
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. El ritmo de la calma. Fiordo Última Esperanza
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Running Giraffes. Olkiramatian Conservancy, Kenya.
Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Running Giraffes. Olkiramatian Conservancy, Kenya.
First Place - Amateur, Built Environment. City in the Clouds. Dubai, UAE
First Place - Amateur, Built Environment. City in the Clouds. Dubai, UAE
Second Place - Amateur, Built Environment. Radian. Hong Kong
Second Place - Amateur, Built Environment. Radian. Hong Kong
Third Place - Amateur, Built Environment. The Watcher. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Third Place - Amateur, Built Environment. The Watcher. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Borneo Floating Market. Banjarmasin, Borneo, Indonesia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Borneo Floating Market. Banjarmasin, Borneo, Indonesia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Cloud City. Dubai, UAE
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Cloud City. Dubai, UAE
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Inside Out. Melbourne, Australia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Inside Out. Melbourne, Australia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Shining Heart. Slovenia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Shining Heart. Slovenia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Letters. Melbourne, Australia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Letters. Melbourne, Australia
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Formentor Lighthouse. Mallorca, Spain
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Formentor Lighthouse. Mallorca, Spain
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Sine Bridge. Tacloban City, Philippines
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Sine Bridge. Tacloban City, Philippines
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Stella. Zurich
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Stella. Zurich
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Sunrise Dreams. Kinderdijk, Netherlands
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Sunrise Dreams. Kinderdijk, Netherlands
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Madrid, Spain
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Madrid, Spain
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. the bridge to nowhere. Netherlands
Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. the bridge to nowhere. Netherlands
First Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Shining Night. Lago di Saoseo (Switzerland)
First Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Shining Night. Lago di Saoseo (Switzerland)
Second Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Dutch Forest Beauty. Netherlands
Second Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Dutch Forest Beauty. Netherlands
Third Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Color Explosion. Cantabric Coast, Spain
Third Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Color Explosion. Cantabric Coast, Spain
Fourth Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Autumn Love Song. Da Lat, Vietnam
Fourth Place - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Autumn Love Song. Da Lat, Vietnam
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Onekotan. Kuril Islands
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Onekotan. Kuril Islands
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Thunder Sounds In A Silent Place. Many Glacier, Montana, USA
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Thunder Sounds In A Silent Place. Many Glacier, Montana, USA
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Don't Fence Me In. Australia
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Don't Fence Me In. Australia
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Stokksnes Sunset. Stokksnes, Iceland
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Stokksnes Sunset. Stokksnes, Iceland
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. The Guardian. Dubia, UAE
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. The Guardian. Dubia, UAE
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Vietnam
Highlight - Amateur, Nature and Landscapes. Vietnam
Arguably the world’s most spectacular photography competition, the Pano Awards continues to deliver awe-inspiring images with an impressive array of awarded shots celebrating the art of panoramic photography, from fairy-tale sunrises to surreal cities poking through the clouds.

“We thought 2020 was a challenging year but 2021 took things to a whole new level,” says David Evans, curator of the competition. “That said, despite the pandemic and so many other challenges the entries this year were nothing short of amazing.”

Third Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Purple Desert. Badain jaran, China

In its 12th year the competition received more than 5,000 entries from 97 countries. The categories are simple. There are Open and Amateur competitions with each split into Nature/Landscapes or Built Environments. The only major requirement of entry is the images are presented in wide or tall aspect ratios.

The overall Photographer of the Year prize went to Joshua Hermann for a series of gorgeous shots highlighting the mythical beauty of swamp and marshlands in southern Louisiana.

First Place - Open, Nature and Landscapes. Eternal Triangle. Southern Swamps, USA

“Growing up in south Louisiana and coming to know the swamp and marshlands from an early age, the unique beauty and interesting ecology of the area has stuck with me throughout my life,” Hermann says. “I hope to share the beauty of these places through my imagery, allow people to get a closer look into the uniqueness of these areas and ultimately to inform them of the importance of protecting these wetlands.”

The Amateur Photographer of the Year award went to Austrian photographer Daniel Trippolt. His awarded shots spanned several continents but all shared a common aesthetic, exemplified by Shining Heart, a stunning shot capturing a heart-shaped road in Slovenia.

Highlight - Amateur, Built Environment. Shining Heart. Slovenia

“After countless attempts, the moment came when all the factors for a perfect photo came together,” Trippolt explains. “I already knew were to position myself so that the perspective of the heart road was right. Then I had the right morning mood, where the fog moved into the picture from left to right, then a car drove across the street so that the cold street became a stinging heart.”

Highlight - Open, Nature and Landscape. Into the Vortex. Vik, Iceland

Other highlights include a striking wide shot of cormorants claiming a several boats in early morning light, an impossibly perfect shot of a figure encased in the reflection of an aurora in Iceland, and several dreamlike sunrise landscape shots that feel from another world.

First Place - Amateur, Built Environment. City in the Clouds. Dubai, UAE

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this wonderful photography competition.

Source: The Pano Awards

