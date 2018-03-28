These days, there are some pretty special places to sit back and take in the nature's most spectacular light show. Finland's Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort and Iceland's ION Adventure Hotel are just a couple of remarkable refuges offering panoramic views of the Northern Lights . Joining the latter near Iceland's capital of Reykjavík is the Panorama Glass Lodge that gives guests a glimpse of the aurora borealis across a shimmering fjord.

The Panorama Glass Lodge is a standalone cabin on the water's edge around 30 minutes' drive away from Reykjavík. Because of the snowfall, you'll likely need a four-wheel drive to access the lodge during winter, which is the time to go to see the Northern Lights do their thing.

The lodge is crafted largely from wood, but at one end floor-to-ceiling windows open it up to the surroundings, offering uninterrupted views of the fjord below, the spectacular skies above and the rolling grasslands and snowcapped mountains in between. These can also be enjoyed from the comfort of an adjoining hot tub.

According to the family behind the business, seals and whales can be spotted in the fjord's waters, and the isolation of the cabin far away from city lights makes it a great place to view the aurora borealis. The lodge is one of just five houses along the shoreline, with the next closest 300 m (1,000 ft away). There are roller blinds in case extra privacy is needed, however, and inside is a king bed, rainforest shower and fully equipped kitchen with stove, toaster, water heater and fridge.