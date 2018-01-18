After 3 years in development, the Papier Machine project is ready to go from concept to production(Credit: Papier Machine)

Learning about electronics from a book might seem like a step backward in a world of instructional videos, snap together kits and powerful dev boards. But Paris-based startup Papier Machine doesn't think that at all, launching the first in a series of paper books containing circuit-building projects on Kickstarter.







"Because we believe in learning through play, Papier Machine is designed to stimulate people's curiosity and most of all, for people to have fun," said Papier Machine's Raphaël Pluvinage.



Vol.0 is the first of (hopefully) many electronics learning books, containing projects designed to be cut, folded, assembled and colored and offer the tinkerers of tomorrow a basic insight into how circuits work.

Each book will be based on a theme, which in the case of the first volume is sound. Vol.0 features six projects spread across its 24 pages, including a Graphite Piano where hand-drawn graphite zones complete circuits to create sounds and the Wind Ghost where circuit scientists can generate sounds using their breath.



The book comes with piezo elements, sound chips and button batteries, with a marriage of paper and conductive ink taking care of the rest. Being paper based, however, does mean that the projects may not last as long as edutainment kits from the likes of Tech Will Save Us, but kids will be able to custom color their creations and three-dimensional projects can be put together without the need for glue, locking together using slots and tabs.



After 3 years in development, the project is ready to go from concept to product and has launched on Kickstarter to help make that jump. The Papier Machine project has already met its funding target, where Vol.0 pledges start at €45 (US$55).