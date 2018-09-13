Atmospheric drag will eat up most of this velocity, but it will still be traveling at 300 mph (483 km/h) as it slows to subsonic speed. This has to be reduced further to 20 mph (32 km/h) if the spacecraft and crew want to avoid being smashed to pieces on impact. This is the job of the parachute system. Similar to that first developed for the Apollo Command Module, Orion's landing system consists of 11 parachutes covering an area of up to 36,000 ft² (3,300 m²). These are deployed in sequence using mortars, pyrotechnic bolt cutters, and 30 mi (48 km) of Kevlar cords over the capsule's roughly 10-minute descent through the Earth's atmosphere, slowing it down before it splashes down in the Pacific Ocean.