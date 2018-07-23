In the past, some of the best results in restoring limb movement after spinal injuries have come from epidural stimulation, where electrical signals are applied below the damaged site. An implanted electrode array can read sensory information from the legs and stimulate the muscles in response, allowing voluntary movement again with some rehab training. In other cases, instructions from the brain bypass the injury site, making a detour (either wired or wirelessly) through a computer and then to an implant on the lower spine.