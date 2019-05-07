Gallery: Sci-fi futuristic vehicles from the movies at the Petersen Auto MuseumView gallery - 80 images
The Petersen Automotive Museum has just opened up a new exhibition focusing on sci-fi vehicles from the big and small screen. From Robocop to both Blade Runners, three generations of Batman movies to Minority Report, Mad Max and Star Wars, there's a ton of cool stuff to enjoy in our photo gallery.
The big budgets and all-encompassing aesthetics of Hollywood movies make incredible things possible in all sorts of areas, from visual effects, fashion and stunts, to camerawork, acting performances, audio and dozens more. But the movies have also been an amazing place to speculate about the future of transport – and the results have often been absolutely captivating, a snapshot of our thoughts about where the future might lead us, frozen in time.
This is the focus of the Petersen Automotive Museum's new exhibition, titled "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy," which opened over the weekend showcasing an impressive range of mostly original vehicles you'd recognize from the silver screen.
Who could forget the first time they saw Luke and Obi-Wan crossing the deserts of Tatooine in their Landspeeder?
Or the first time David Hasselhoff met his talking car K.I.T.T., kicking off the playful relationship at the heart of the Knight Rider series?
Here's Deckard's partially-decommissioned Spinner from 1982's Blade Runner:
Several generations of Batman getabouts are featured, including my personal favorite Batmobile from the 1989 movie with Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger:
And there's a Light Cycle from the recent Tron movie...
Jump into the photo gallery for a tour through the Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy exhibit, which runs through to March 2020 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Las Angeles.
Source: Petersen Automotive Museum
