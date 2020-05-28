Doggy device sets out to be the Swiss Army Knife of leashes

If you're walking your dog at night, in hot weather or for long distances, you sometimes need more than just a leash. That's where the GoGoLeash comes in, as it combines several functions in one device – or more accurately, in two.

First and foremost, the GoGoLeash does indeed serve as a leash. It consists of a main handle unit, to which one or more leads can be attached. According to its designers, it can be used on dogs weighing up to 100 kg (220 lb).

Additionally, however, the handle has a built-in 150-ml water bottle. If the dog is thirsty, an integrated oblong bowl can be flipped down from beneath that bottle and filled with water. And should they do a Number 2, up to 15 poop bags can be carried in a compartment on the bottom of the leash – a slot on the side allows them to be pulled out one at a time.

Multiple leads can be attached to one GoGoLeash handle GoGoLeash

When walking after dark, users can flip on an LED flashlight in the handle. The GoGoLeash package also includes a collar, with an LED of its own that can be switched on to the make the dog more visible to motorists.

The electronics module on that collar additionally includes a vibrating actuator and a small speaker. Wirelessly triggered by buttons on the leash handle, these can be used to train the dog via either tactile or audio cues. If multiple dogs are being trained at the same time, a channel switch on the leash can be used to send signals to each of their collars individually.

And because it's wireless, the training function can also be used when the dog is off-leash.

One micro-USB charge of the handle's battery should reportedly be good for about 95 days of average use, while the collar module ought to run for 15 days per charge.

Should you be interested, the GoGoLeash is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$69 will get you a setup, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $159.

Sources: Indiegogo, GoGoLeash

