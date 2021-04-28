© 2021 New Atlas
Pets

Biometric ID app knows lost dogs by their noses

By Ben Coxworth
April 28, 2021
Biometric ID app knows lost do...
NOSEiD is presently limited to the city of Nashville, but should soon be rolled out to other locations
NOSEiD is presently limited to the city of Nashville, but should soon be rolled out to other locations
View 1 Image
NOSEiD is presently limited to the city of Nashville, but should soon be rolled out to other locations
1/1
NOSEiD is presently limited to the city of Nashville, but should soon be rolled out to other locations

Just like our fingerprints, the shape and pattern of each dog's nose is unique to that animal. Bearing this in mind, pet food company Iams has launched a "nose-centric" app for identifying lost dogs – appropriately enough, it's called NOSEiD.

After initially downloading the free iOS/Android app, users start by following the onscreen prompts, utilizing their smartphone to take a close-up end-on photo of their dog's nose. They also provide a physical description of the animal. All of that data is combined into a profile, which is uploaded to a cloud-based server.

When a user's dog subsequently goes missing, that person utilizes the app to send an alert to other app-users in the region. If any of those people come across a dog that matches the description, they use the app to scan its nose. Should the scan confirm that the dog is indeed the missing pooch, the finder can contact the owner via the app.

The NOSEiD system is currently limited to the city of Nashville, Tennessee, where it's being trialled. Anyone can download the app from the App Store or Google Play, though, and will be notified when the service is available in their area. The technology is outlined in the video below.

Needless to say, users are strongly advised to also utilize traditional forms of pet identification, such as tags and microchips.

Source: Iams

IAMS NOSE ID

Tags

PetsDogsBiometricsIdentification
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More