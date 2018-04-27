If you use your PC or laptop as an entertainment center or gaming station, then the biggest, brightest and best resolution monitor you can get your hands on is likely a must. Philips has just announced a huge display that should tick all those boxes, and can be had for just shy of a thousand bucks. The Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR Quantum Dot monitor is the first to be granted VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, which means you can look forward to crisp, bright and true-to-life colorful viewing on the 43-inch display.