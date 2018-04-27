Philips 43-inch 4K monitor first to achieve top level HDR certificationView gallery - 2 images
If you use your PC or laptop as an entertainment center or gaming station, then the biggest, brightest and best resolution monitor you can get your hands on is likely a must. Philips has just announced a huge display that should tick all those boxes, and can be had for just shy of a thousand bucks. The Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR Quantum Dot monitor is the first to be granted VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, which means you can look forward to crisp, bright and true-to-life colorful viewing on the 43-inch display.
VESA launched the DisplayHDR open standard last year to set consistent performance standards for High Dynamic Range displays. At its heart is a suite of specification and performance tiers to test for such things as luminance, color gamut, bit depth and response time. Until now, the top tier was barren and empty. But the upcoming Momentum monitor from Philips has changed that, becoming the first HDR 1000-certified monitor in the world.
As the certification might suggest, the new Momentum TV has peak brightness of up to 1,000 cd/m2, which matches many high-end televisions and should mean brighter highlights and improved contrast. Philips says that the marrying of its Ambiglow technology – that throws lighting out behind the monitor, which the system color matches with onscreen action – with HDR 1000 "leads to an incredibly immersive entertainment viewing experience." Add Quantum Dot Color into the equation and this promises to be one eye-popping visual feast.
"As with any new technology there can be confusion out there regarding HDR specs and benefits. VESA's new DisplayHDR standard will make monitor shopping easier by offering consumers a comparable standard to judge HDR picture performance between monitors," said Marketing Manager Chris Brown. "DisplayHDR 1000 level of picture performance will offer a more intense gaming and entertainment experience. The contrast and color really bring action scenes alive, like we've never seen before."
Usefully, users can connect the monitor to a PC and laptop simultaneously thanks to MultiView technology, splitting the desktop real estate between the two sources – so you can keep and eye on your social feeds to the right while watching a movie on the left, for example.
The Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR Quantum Dot monitor will be available mid year for US$999.99.
Source: Philips
