Flying head first into the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards shortlist

By Paul Ridden
October 04, 2023
Flying head first into the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards shortlist
"That wasn't here yesterday!!" : White-winged Dove, Buckeye, Arizona, USA
"That wasn't here yesterday!!" : White-winged Dove, Buckeye, Arizona, USA
"Everyone can fly" : Grey Seal, East coast of England
"Everyone can fly" : Grey Seal, East coast of England
"Walk like an Egyptian Goose" : Avocet & Egyptian Goose, RSPB Minsmere, UK
"Walk like an Egyptian Goose" : Avocet & Egyptian Goose, RSPB Minsmere, UK
"Cheeky Baboon" : Baboon, Lake Nakuru National Park, Nakuru City, Kenya
"Cheeky Baboon" : Baboon, Lake Nakuru National Park, Nakuru City, Kenya
"Oh my, talk about poking your nose into someone else's business!" : Angolan Giraffe, Onguma Game Reserve, Namibia, Africa
"Oh my, talk about poking your nose into someone else's business!" : Angolan Giraffe, Onguma Game Reserve, Namibia, Africa
"Right of Way" : Surgeonfish and black tip reef shark, Moorea, French Polynesia
"Right of Way" : Surgeonfish and black tip reef shark, Moorea, French Polynesia
"Don't look down" : Atlantic Puffin, Farne Islands, Northumberland, UK
"Don't look down" : Atlantic Puffin, Farne Islands, Northumberland, UK
"Just a kiss" : Chacma baboon, Kruger National Park, South Africa
"Just a kiss" : Chacma baboon, Kruger National Park, South Africa
"Ready steady go" : Polar bear, Spitzberg, Svalbard, Norway
"Ready steady go" : Polar bear, Spitzberg, Svalbard, Norway
"Hang loose" : Lion, Masai Mara
"Hang loose" : Lion, Masai Mara
"Excuse me sir but I think you're a little too young to be smoking" : Grey Fox, Virginia, USA
"Excuse me sir but I think you're a little too young to be smoking" : Grey Fox, Virginia, USA
“Part of Your World” : Bat Fish, Seychelles
“Part of Your World” : Bat Fish, Seychelles
"Doing the Tango" : Wild Mustang, McCullagh Peaks, Wyoming
"Doing the Tango" : Wild Mustang, McCullagh Peaks, Wyoming
"Fellowship" : King Penguin, Islas Malvinas
"Fellowship" : King Penguin, Islas Malvinas
"The rainforest dandy" : Monkey, Bali (Indonesia)
"The rainforest dandy" : Monkey, Bali (Indonesia)
"Picture me! Picture me!!" : Bear, Finland
"Picture me! Picture me!!" : Bear, Finland
"What nice teeth you have" : African Wild Dog, Lion sands game reserve, Kruger National Park, SA
"What nice teeth you have" : African Wild Dog, Lion sands game reserve, Kruger National Park, SA
"Dispute" : Greenfinch (Chloris chloris), Bialowieza forest
"Dispute" : Greenfinch (Chloris chloris), Bialowieza forest
"Snowball !": White grouse, Spitzberg
"Snowball !": White grouse, Spitzberg
"I don't know" : Dragonfly, Warta, Poland
"I don't know" : Dragonfly, Warta, Poland
"Now-thats-a-selfie" : Swan, Poland; Gdańsk-Brzeźno beach
"Now-thats-a-selfie" : Swan, Poland; Gdańsk-Brzeźno beach
"Air Guitar Roo" : Western Grey Kangaroo, Perth, Australia
"Air Guitar Roo" : Western Grey Kangaroo, Perth, Australia
"Directions Please: 'No, I told you they went that way'!" : Gentoo penguins and lone chinstrap penguin, Andvord Bay, Antarctic Peninsula
"Directions Please: 'No, I told you they went that way'!" : Gentoo penguins and lone chinstrap penguin, Andvord Bay, Antarctic Peninsula
"Monday Blahs" : Great Gray Owl, Grand Teton National Park, USA
"Monday Blahs" : Great Gray Owl, Grand Teton National Park, USA
"Flossing Beaver" : Beaver, Grand Teton National Park, WY, USA
"Flossing Beaver" : Beaver, Grand Teton National Park, WY, USA
"Singing In The Rain" : Wood Pigeon, UK
"Singing In The Rain" : Wood Pigeon, UK
"Living the Moment" : Seal, Staten Island, NY
"Living the Moment" : Seal, Staten Island, NY
"The Cabaret Bear" Description: This polar bear cub found this drugt wood pretty amusing and was playing it when it suddenly stopped and stood up using it almost like a performer does at times. Animal: Polar bear Location of shot: Barter Island, Alaska, USA
"The Cabaret Bear" : Polar bear, Barter Island, Alaska, USA
"Boing!" : Eastern Grey Kangaroo, Westerfolds Park, Melbourne, Australia
"Boing!" : Eastern Grey Kangaroo, Westerfolds Park, Melbourne, Australia
"Go To Your Room Little Brother!" : Great Horned Owlet, Tierra Verde, Florida
"Go To Your Room Little Brother!" : Great Horned Owlet, Tierra Verde, Florida
"Fake news!" : Sulawesi macaque, Sulawesi
"Fake news!" : Sulawesi macaque, Sulawesi
"Angry Bird" : Little Owl, Wales
"Angry Bird" : Little Owl, Wales
"Otter Ballerinas" : Smooth coated Otter, Singapore
"Otter Ballerinas" : Smooth coated Otter, Singapore
"Air apparent" : Leopard, Masai Mara
"Air apparent" : Leopard, Masai Mara
"Look at right Bro..." : Macaque & Deer, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India
"Look at right Bro..." : Macaque & Deer, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India
"Scream" : Black-and-white ruffed lemur, Madagascar
"Scream" : Black-and-white ruffed lemur, Madagascar
"Teddy Buddies" : Grizzly bears, Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA
"Teddy Buddies" : Grizzly bears, Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA
"the happy turtle" : Swamp turtle, Jezreel Valley, Israel
"the happy turtle" : Swamp turtle, Jezreel Valley, Israel
"Mona Lisa Smile" : Snow Owl, Creemore, Canada
"Mona Lisa Smile" : Snow Owl, Creemore, Canada
"Unexpected plunge" : Striated heron, Zimanga Private Game Reserve, South Africa
"Unexpected plunge" : Striated heron, Zimanga Private Game Reserve, South Africa
"That wasn't here yesterday!!" : White-winged Dove, Buckeye, Arizona, USA
"That wasn't here yesterday!!" : White-winged Dove, Buckeye, Arizona, USA
"One for the family album" : Northern Gannet, Yorkshire, UK
"One for the family album" : Northern Gannet, Yorkshire, UK
The final shortlist for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards is in, showcasing grin-tastic animal antics captured by nature-loving snappers around the globe – including a dove getting rewarded for not paying attention, an otter auditioning for Swan Lake, and a kangaroo rocking out on air guitar.

The brainchild of professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the competition was set up in 2015 to focus on "the lighter, humorous side of wildlife photography" while also helping to promote wildlife conservation.

This year the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards team has elected to highlight the work of the Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK-based charity that's funded conservation work in 80 countries to the tune of £20 million during its 30-year existence. "We are really chuffed to be able to shine a spotlight on the amazing work they do and hope you will join us in supporting them," said the Awards organizers.

"Otter Ballerinas" : Smooth coated Otter, Singapore
"Otter Ballerinas" : Smooth coated Otter, Singapore

The 2023 Comedy Wildlife competition received thousands of entries from amateur snappers and pro-shooters alike, with the final shortlist comprising 41 standalone photographs, three videos and three portfolios to tickle your funny bones.

Judges including wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas, co-founder of the Born Free Foundation Will Travers OBE, TV presenter Kate Humble and comedian Hugh Dennis will now sort through the selection and pick the winners.

"the happy turtle" : Swamp turtle, Jezreel Valley, Israel
"the happy turtle" : Swamp turtle, Jezreel Valley, Israel

An Affinity Photo People's Choice Award is also up for grabs, so be sure to visit the gallery to look through all of the standalone photo entries – not just for a giggle or two, but also to be in with a chance to win a £500 cash prize via the People's Choice link on the Comedy Wildlife website.

The competition's overall winner will be announced on November 23, and awarded a week-long safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, in addition to a handmade trophy.

Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

