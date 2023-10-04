Flying head first into the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards shortlist

The final shortlist for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards is in, showcasing grin-tastic animal antics captured by nature-loving snappers around the globe – including a dove getting rewarded for not paying attention, an otter auditioning for Swan Lake, and a kangaroo rocking out on air guitar.

The brainchild of professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the competition was set up in 2015 to focus on "the lighter, humorous side of wildlife photography" while also helping to promote wildlife conservation.

This year the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards team has elected to highlight the work of the Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK-based charity that's funded conservation work in 80 countries to the tune of £20 million during its 30-year existence. "We are really chuffed to be able to shine a spotlight on the amazing work they do and hope you will join us in supporting them," said the Awards organizers.

"Otter Ballerinas" : Smooth coated Otter, Singapore Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023



The 2023 Comedy Wildlife competition received thousands of entries from amateur snappers and pro-shooters alike, with the final shortlist comprising 41 standalone photographs, three videos and three portfolios to tickle your funny bones.

Judges including wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas, co-founder of the Born Free Foundation Will Travers OBE, TV presenter Kate Humble and comedian Hugh Dennis will now sort through the selection and pick the winners.

"the happy turtle" : Swamp turtle, Jezreel Valley, Israel Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023



An Affinity Photo People's Choice Award is also up for grabs, so be sure to visit the gallery to look through all of the standalone photo entries – not just for a giggle or two, but also to be in with a chance to win a £500 cash prize via the People's Choice link on the Comedy Wildlife website.

The competition's overall winner will be announced on November 23, and awarded a week-long safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, in addition to a handmade trophy.

Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards