© 2024 New Atlas
Photography

Eerie beauty and creepy-crawlies: 2024 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year

By Paul McClure
May 26, 2024
Eerie beauty and creepy-crawlies: 2024 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year
2024 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Third place, Special Category. "Frosty morning at Istein Cataracts on the Rhine"
2024 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Third place, Special Category. "Frosty morning at Istein Cataracts on the Rhine"
View 17 Images
2024 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Third place, Special Category. "Frosty morning at Istein Cataracts on the Rhine"
1/17
2024 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Third place, Special Category. "Frosty morning at Istein Cataracts on the Rhine"
Overall winner, winner of Special Category. "Winter in the floodplain forest"
2/17
Overall winner, winner of Special Category. "Winter in the floodplain forest"
Second place, Mammals category. "Eyes shut and waiting for spring"
3/17
Second place, Mammals category. "Eyes shut and waiting for spring"
Third place, Birds category. "Morning roll call"
4/17
Third place, Birds category. "Morning roll call"
First Place, Other Animals category. "Thread-winged"
5/17
First Place, Other Animals category. "Thread-winged"
Second place, Landscapes category. "Marble"
6/17
Second place, Landscapes category. "Marble"
First Place, Plants and Fungi category. "Arrowhead"
7/17
First Place, Plants and Fungi category. "Arrowhead"
First place, Birds category. "Surfing on the other side"
8/17
First place, Birds category. "Surfing on the other side"
Tenth place, Mammals category. "Ice leopard"
9/17
Tenth place, Mammals category. "Ice leopard"
First place, Mammals category. "Bubblenet"
10/17
First place, Mammals category. "Bubblenet"
Second place, Plants and Fungi category. "Frozen Bell(e)"
11/17
Second place, Plants and Fungi category. "Frozen Bell(e)"
Eighth place, Other Animals category. "Parental responsibility"
12/17
Eighth place, Other Animals category. "Parental responsibility"
Tenth place, Landscapes category. "Lapporten"
13/17
Tenth place, Landscapes category. "Lapporten"
Prize of the Jury, "Predator and prey"
14/17
Prize of the Jury, "Predator and prey"
Eighth place, Nature's Studio category. "Tree ballet"
15/17
Eighth place, Nature's Studio category. "Tree ballet"
Fifth place, Special Category. "The perfect stream"
16/17
Fifth place, Special Category. "The perfect stream"
First place, Nature's Studio category. "Flag tree"
17/17
First place, Nature's Studio category. "Flag tree"
View gallery - 17 images

The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced the winners of the 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year, who’ve captured the beauty of nature – everything from the wildest panorama to the creepiest of creepy-crawlies.

Entries to the annual members-only competition were divided into seven categories: birds, mammals, other animals, plants and fungi, landscapes, nature’s studio, and a special category titled ‘All things flow – Germany’s river landscapes.’ Judged by a jury of nature photographers, Dieter Damschen’s “Winter in the floodplain forest” took first place overall and in the special category.

Overall winner, winner of Special Category. "Winter in the floodplain forest"
Overall winner, winner of Special Category. "Winter in the floodplain forest"

Damschen, from Germany, snapped the bewitching photo of snow-dusted trees as a winter flood swept through Germany’s Elbe River Landscape Biosphere Reserve.

“After several years with extremely low water levels, a long-awaited winter flood inundated the old oak trees in January 2024,” Damschen explained. “On this particular morning, the trunks and branches of the trees were plastered with snow on one side, thanks to snowfall in combination with strong winds during the previous night. The resulting contrasting lines emphasize the time-worn structures of the mighty trees, creating the special graphic effect of this fleeting moment.”

Second place, Plants and Fungi category. "Frozen Bell(e)"
Second place, Plants and Fungi category. "Frozen Bell(e)"

There was no shortage of talent on display in other categories. Like the image above, of a delicate pasqueflower standing defiant against the morning frost. Taken by German photographer Sigi Zang, it was awarded second place in the plants and fungi category. Or Australian Scott Portelli's snap, which captured humpback whales in the Antarctic employing a technique called 'bubble-netting' to trap and eat a swarm of krill.

First place, Mammals category. "Bubblenet"
First place, Mammals category. "Bubblenet"

Other memorable images include a wave-surfing gentoo penguin, a rainbow over Lapporten, a U-shaped valley in Lapland, and a close-up of a hairy spider carrying its young. You can view some of our favorite photographs in our gallery.

Winning photos will form part of an exhibition before all images are published in the GDT Forum Naturfotografie magazine and on the GDT website.

Source: GDT

View gallery - 17 images
Photography
No comments
Paul McClure
Paul McClure
Before realizing his writing passion, Paul worked as an intensive care nurse and a criminal defense lawyer for many years. He has a keen interest in mental health and addiction, chronic illness, and medical technology. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and creative writing in 2022, Paul joined New Atlas in 2023. Before starting with New Atlas, Paul had written for several online publications in the areas of health and well-being, parenting, entertainment, and popular culture.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!