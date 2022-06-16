© 2022 New Atlas
$15 million Leica camera was owned by the man who democratized photography

By Mike Hanlon
June 16, 2022
When the hammer came down on 11 June 2022 in Vienna, Leitz Photographica had broken its own world auction record for the seventh consecutive time. Apart from a charity auction (which we don't count), only 12 cameras have ever sold for more than a million dollars, all of them at Leitz Photographica. This must rate as a new definition for "world class"
Leitz Photographica is the world's premier vintage camera auction house by quite some margin. For links to all of these cameras, see NewAtlas.com
Two of the premier designers in the world collaborated to create this camera. Jony Ive and Marc Newson observe that Leica products are built entirely around function and so the designers' first task was to immerse themselves in the astonishingly complex mechanics behind Leica's cameras. Then the task was to make it all look as simple as possible, with the caveat that achieving "simplicity" is often one of the most complex tasks for a designer. "Simplicity," they say, is not about the absence of clutter, but comes from a deep understanding of every element's purpose: as a result, a simple design will reveal the true personality of an object, with all its quirkiness.
The most expensive camera in the world sold at auction that isn't a Leica, was this Giroux 'Daguerréotype' which fetched $897,578 (€732,000) as Lot 544 at Leitz Photographica on 29 May 2010
The world's most expensive camera looks a lot like several others in the top 10 of all-time, with the major difference being that it was owned by the man who designed it and democratized photography: Oscar Barnack
The stamp on the bottom of the camera left no-one in any doubt about the provenance of the camera - this was owned and used and loved by the man who designed it: Oscar Barnack
Between the wars, Man Ray partied endlessly in Montparnesse (Paris) with a group of friends that included Salvador Dali, Marcel Duchamp, Pablo Picasso, Gertrude Stein, Marcel Proust, Ernest Hemingway, André Gide, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Alexander Calder, James Joyce, T.S. Eliot, Eugène Atget, Erik Satie, Jean Cocteau, André Breton and his legendary muse, Kiki de Montparnasse.
"Le Violon d'Ingres" (1924) by Man Ray is now the most expensive photograph in history. The subject of the photograph is the fabled "Kiki of Montparnesse" muse to many of the artists who called Paris home between the World Wars. This image fetched $12,412,500 on 14 May 2022. Remarkably, until this image sold, the world record for a camera (see lot 3) was $2,953,920 and the world record for a photograph was the $9,405,000 paid for Jeff Koons’ kindergarten photo on 14 May 2013 at Sotheby’s.
From the description of Oskar Barnack on his induction into the International Photography Hall of Fame: "He is credited with the making of the very first 35-mm camera. Originally it was considered a 'miniature' camera, and with its high standards and breakthrough technology, it was the 'quintessential miniature camera', according to historian Robert Hirsch. He wrote, 'it was not only smaller and lighter than other hand-held cameras, but it utilized inexpensive standard movie stock, letting a photographer rapidly and unobtrusively make 36 exposures without reloading. Faster, high-definition, interchangeable lenses and a built-in coupled rangefinder followed.'"
The world record price for a camera passed the $1 million dollar mark in 2011, the $2 million mark in 2012, and went close to cracking the $3 million milestone in 2018. In 2022, this camera raised the bar past $15 million - an astonishing result
Vienna’s Leitz Photographica Auctions celebrated its 20th year in business this week when it sold the camera of the man who invented 35-mm photography for €14,400,000 (US$15,147,360), smashing the previous world record of €2,400,000.

Oskar Barnack was just 34 years of age when he built, in 1913, what would later become the first commercially successful 35mm still-camera, subsequently called Ur-Leica for Ernst Leitz Optische Werke.

The world record price for a camera passed the $1 million dollar mark in 2011, the $2 million mark in 2012, and went close to cracking the $3 million milestone in 2018. In 2022, this camera raised the bar past $15 million - an astonishing result
Before the Leitz Camera went into production in the mid-1920s, almost instantly making 35 mm the new standard format for professional photographers, it is thought that around 20 examples of the O-Series were manufactured. Only a dozen of the originals are extant and when they go to auction, they invariably sell for more than a million dollars. The most recent examples prior to this have fetched $2,953,920 (Serial Number 122), $2,720,304 (Serial Number 116) and $1,890,108 (Serial Number 107).

From the description of Oskar Barnack on his induction into the International Photography Hall of Fame: "He is credited with the making of the very first 35-mm camera. Originally it was considered a 'miniature' camera, and with its high standards and breakthrough technology, it was the 'quintessential miniature camera', according to historian Robert Hirsch. He wrote, 'it was not only smaller and lighter than other hand-held cameras, but it utilized inexpensive standard movie stock, letting a photographer rapidly and unobtrusively make 36 exposures without reloading. Faster, high-definition, interchangeable lenses and a built-in coupled rangefinder followed.'"
Barnack adapted 35-mm cinematic film for still camera use with a larger negative than other 35-mm cameras of the time. The pronged-film rollers holding the perforated film allowed more precision than typical paper-backed roll film.

Leitz Photographica (formerly WestLicht Photographica) is quite clearly the world's premier vintage camera auction house. Links to all of these cameras are available at NewAtlas.com
His design was revolutionary because he transported the film horizontally, allowing an extended frame size to 24 x 36 mm with a 2:3 aspect ratio, instead of the 18 x 24 mm of cameras that carried the film vertically. Negatives in this small format could be enlarged to obtain sharper positive images. For this to be effective, the camera also needed a high-quality lens capable of producing the larger format film's quality.

Many of the world's greatest photographers have used the Leica, with names such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Aleksander Rodchenko, Ilse Bing, Lee Miller, Robert Doisneau, Arthur Rothstein, Helmut Newton, Diane Arbus and Georgia O'Keeffe among the ranks, but certainly the most celebrated of all at auction is Man Ray.

Statistically, American Man Ray is now the world's most valuable photographer. and his work has now elevated him well beyond all others. He protested that the quality of the camera didn't matter, but he used a Leica.

He set his first world record price for a photograph when his “n°06 Rayograph” from “Champs Délicieux” sold for $126,500 in 1990.

Selling for $607,500 at Christie's New York on 5 October 1998, this print of "Noire at Blanche" (1926) by Man Ray, set a new world record for a photograph, raising the previous record of $398,500 set by an Alfred Stieglitz image of his wife (Georgia O'Keeffe: A Portrait -- Hands and Thimble (1920)) by more than 50 percent. The record would last just a year.
In 1993, “Glass Tears” (1932) sold for $193,895 to give him a second world record, and in 1998, in the midst of a global forgery scandal of his photographs, “Noire et Blanche” (1926) sold for $607,500 to give him his third world auction price record .

The first photograph to sell for more than a million USD, Man Ray's "Glass Tears" (1932) was sold in New York's Pace McGill Gallery (now Pace Gallery) during 1999.
This price was remarkable in many ways but mostly because it was achieved in the months following international news of the biggest photography forgery scandal in history, and specifically about the mass forgery of Man Ray’s work.

On 7 April 1998, Paris daily newspaper Le Monde broke the news of a counterfeiting ring that had produced scores of Man Ray photographs, feeding them into the fine art marketplace over two decades. Every newspaper of worth in the world followed the story, and it was slowly but surely smothered and obfuscated and even two decades later, no-one is quite sure what happened.

Some suggested reading on the subject: Intrigue in the World of Photography II: The Fake Man Ray Prints and ArtCult France's Adrian Darmon also weighs in on the scandal.

The prints were produced from copies of the original negative plates, sometimes on photographic paper manufactured as recently as the 1980s and 1990s, certificates of authenticity had been issued, sales had been made through reputable dealers and at auction and the Man Ray scandal rocked the art world like no other before or since.

Many experts believe that "scores" of forged Man Ray photographs are hanging in the finest collections, museums and art galleries in the world still ... and as the scandal broke open, Man Ray set another world record.

"Le Violon d'Ingres" (1924) by Man Ray is now the most expensive photograph in history. The subject of the photograph is the fabled "Kiki of Montparnesse" muse to many of the artists who called Paris home between the World Wars. This image fetched $12,412,500 on 14 May 2022. Remarkably, until this image sold, the world record for a camera (see lot 3) was $2,953,920 and the world record for a photograph was the $9,405,000 paid for Jeff Koons’ kindergarten photo on 14 May 2013 at Sotheby’s.
“Glass Tears” became the first photograph to sell for more than a million dollars when San Francisco collector John A. Pritzker paid $1.3 million privately.

